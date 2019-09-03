Ten fantastic places to visit in… Stirling

You can never be bored if you’re on a visit to Stirling.

The past is a huge part of its appeal – with the famous castle and Bannockburn – but there’s plenty of current things to enjoy and see too.

Here’s 10 of our favourites.

STIRLING CASTLE

The centuries-old Stirling Castle has played a starring role in Scotland’s history. Excellent guides will take you from room to room, sharing the castle’s stories and fascinating facts. Or you can discover the castle’s secrets for yourself.

BLAIR DRUMMOND SAFARI PARK

Scotland’s only safari park is a brilliant place to get a taste of adventure. Visitors can drive past lions and rhinos or watch demos of birds of prey in action. As well as the exotic animals, there’s a petting farm, pedal boats, a play area, a flying fox and BBQs to hire.

WALLACE MONUMENT

Climb the 246 steps up the high tower celebrating one of Scotland’s greatest medieval heroes, and you’ll be rewarded with stunning views of the surrounding countryside. There’s also a Hall of Heroes to explore and a coffee shop to recover in.

BATTLE OF BANNOCKBURN VISITOR CENTRE

Using 3D technology, the Battle of Bannockburn Experience brings history to life, throwing you into battle and letting you stand shoulder to shoulder with medieval kings and knights. You’ll see the sights and hear the sounds of fighting before taking part in a recreation of the battle.

OLD TOWN JAIL

The old town jail opened in 1847 as a replacement for the 17th-century Tolbooth, which was said to be the worst jail in Britain. Standards in the new prison were still grim, as you will discover as your costumed guide takes you through life – and death – in a Victorian jail.

ARGYLL & SUTHERLAND HIGHLANDERS MUSEUM

The 200-year-old history of the fighting men of Stirlingshire is remembered in their regimental headquarters in Stirling Castle. A fabulous collection of uniforms, memorabilia and medals help recount the history of the regiment and the stories of the officers and soldiers.

QUEEN ELIZABETH FOREST PARK

Whether you travel through it by horse, foot or bike, this national park offers tremendous views across iconic Scottish landscapes. Visitors can camp overnight or take in some challenging but rewarding walking trails.

DOUNE CASTLE

For those who wish to follow in the footsteps of the stars of the small screen, Doune Castle has been the setting for some of the our best-loved TV programmes, including Outlander, Game of Thrones and Monty Python.

THE TROSSACHS

Taking in a huge swathe of unspoilt natural beauty, the Trossachs and Loch Lomond national park provides activities for all. For those of a less adventurous nature, the park provides some fantastic views from lochside cafés.

THE ENGINE SHED

The Engine Shed is Scotland’s dedicated building conservation centre, based in Stirling, offering exhibitions, interactive activities and events for everyone. Part of Historic Environment Scotland, it serves as a central hub for building and conservation professionals and the general public. This new learning and visitor resource is helping to encourage a greater understanding of traditional building materials and skills – and inspire future generations to continue to care for Scotland’s built heritage.