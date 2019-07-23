Ten fantastic places to visit in… Ardnamurchan

Ardnamurchan in Lochaber is known as being one of Scotland’s most unspoiled and undisturbed areas.

Its remoteness is accentuated by the main access route being a single track road for much of its length, ensuring the area’s natural beauty is preserved for future generations.

We present 10 things to do in Ardnamurchan.

BOAT TRIPS

Taking a boat trip is a great way to see the area’s wildlife-rich waters. Ardnamurchan Charters and Staffa Tours can provide anything from a couple of hours out on the water to a full day’s sailing.

ARIUNDLE CENTRE

Visitors to the Ariundle nature reserve in Strontian can take craft workshops such as spinning, natural dyeing, basketmaking, watercolour painting and more. The centre is also home to a restaurant and bunkhouse.

RESIPOLE STUDIOS

Resipole Studios provides work space for artists and a gallery to display their paintings and sculptures. The inspirational landscape is the subject of the lot of the work produced here and it’s a great place to pick up some fi ne contemporary art.

WILDLIFE WATCHING

Wildlife watching tours will get you up close to the action and you can try country pursuits, such as fi shing and stalking. Wild Highland Tours, Ardnamurchan Estate, Loch Shiel Estate and Kinlochleven Estate all offer exciting packages.

NÀDURRA

Get closer to nature at the Nàdurra, or natural history centre, which brings visitors closer to the animal and plant residents of Ardnamurchan. It’s worth noting that the centre is all under cover, so rain never stops play.

GREEN SIGHTSEEING

Forget the car – bikes and kayaks are a great way to get around and see the sights. You get the freedom to go where you want, when you want, and be environmentally friendly. Try Sunart Cycles for bikes or the Glenuig Inn for kayak hire.

ARDNAMURCHAN LIGHTHOUSE

At the most westerly point of the British mainland, Ardnamurchan Lighthouse has been guiding ships safely through the waters off the west coast since 1849. It’s now a visitor centre – and you can climb to the top of the tower.

CRAFTS

The area’s natural beauty is a magnet for craft lovers. Look out for buttons, belts, ceramics, driftwood, cards, chutneys, jewellery and hand-spun yarns at Bullen Crafts, Loch Sunart Yarns and Crafts and Kilchoan Crafts and Gallery.

HISTORIC SIGHTS AND NATURAL BEAUTY

Visit the 13th-century Castle Tioram on the tidal island of Eilean Tioram in Loch Moidart. The famous beaches of Sanna Bay and the Singing Sands of Gortenfern are also gems that should not be missed.

WOODLAND WALKS

Ardnamurchan is criss-crossed with paths through some of the fi nest oak woodlands in the British Isles. Trails and wildlife hides have been developed by Sunart Oakwoods to enhance visitors’ enjoyment of the woods.

For more information about what to do in Ardnamurchan, visit www.ardnamurchan.com