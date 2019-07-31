Ten fantastic places to visit in… the Borders

If you’re in the Scottish Borders, you are in an area that’s packed full of historic homes and places to visit.

Whether you love music, books, or large classical buildings, there’s definitely something for you.

We round up 10 great things to see, do and visit.

ROBERT SMAIL’S PRINTING WORKS

This fascinating museum in Innerleithen has a restored Victorian printworks where visitors can watch the forgotten art of hand-typesetting. Look at the old Victorian office, reconstructed water wheel and other historical objects.

FLOORS CASTLE

Home to the Duke and Duchess of Roxburghe, Floors Castle, just outside Kelso, was built in 1721 and has welcomed over a million visitors to its magnificent interior and gardens since opening to the public in 1977.

MUSIC AT PAXTON

This well-established classical music festival runs each July at Paxton House, near Berwick-upon-Tweed. Each year it attracts some of the top performers, for a celebration of chamber music.

DAWYCK BOTANIC GARDENS

Dawyck Botanic Garden, near Peebles, is one of the world’s finest arboreta. Features include the wonderful Azalea Terrace, the Swiss Bridge, Dynamo Pond and the Beech Walk. Dawyck has one of Scotland’s finest tree collections including some of Britain’s oldest and tallest trees, dating back to 1680.

BORDERS BOOK FESTIVAL

This annual event takes place in the wonderful gardens of Harmony House in Melrose. It features talks and readings from a host of leading UK and international authors, as well as children’s events.

HEART OF HAWICK

This fantastic £10m project is one of the most unique regeneration schemes in the Borders, which transformed empty buildings into a new cinema/theatre and café/bar and visitor centre, local archive hub and textile museum.

TRAQUAIR HOUSE

Traquair House, just outside Innerleithen, dates from 1107 and offers a lovely interior, extensive grounds, maze, craft workshops, restaurant and the Traquair House Brewery. The estate also hosts a number of festivals.

ABBOTSFORD

The magnificent home of Sir Walter Scott, near Melrose, sits on the banks of the Tweed amid the landscape that inspired his greatest works. The house has a fine collection of relics and weapons, and a library of 9,000 rare volumes.

COLDINGHAM BAY BEACH

This award-winning beach, three miles north of Eyemouth, is one of the best in the Borders. It won a prestigious Blue Flag in 2010. With lifeguards in the summer, rockpools for exploring, and lots of fi ne sand, it’s perfect for the kids.

JEDFOREST DEER AND FARM PARK

Set in the Jed valley, with beautiful views of the Cheviot hills, this forest park is a great day out for the whole family. As well as red, fallow, sika and white deer, there are birds of prey, woodland walks, indoor and outdoor play areas, a shop and a tearoom.