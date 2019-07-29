10 fantastic places to visit in… Loch Lomond & the Trossachs

Head to Loch Lomond and the Trossachs, and you’re in for a treat.

There’s wide open spaces of natural beauty in abundance, but there’s plenty of other attractions to see and enjoy.

We round up 10 of the best.

LINN BOTANIC GARDENS & NURSERY

On a cliff overlooking the Firth of Clyde in Helensburgh, this hidden treasure of a garden has an amazing range of plants. Open all year round, with guided tours available upon request.

GO APE! ABERFOYLE

Set within the beautiful Queen Elizabeth Forest Park, this three-hour treetop adventure will really get the adrenaline pumping. Includes two of Britain’s longest zip wires, stretching over 400 metres, 150 feet above the ground.

MANSEFIELD STUDIOS

Arrochar-based pottery studio and craft gallery showcasing a range of quality ceramics, jewellery, photography, paintings, textiles and other traditional crafts.

LOCH LOMOND SEA LIFE AQUARIUM

A great family day out. See giant sea turtles, plus an interactive rock pool, otters and the largest collection of sharks in Scotland. Experience the walk-through ocean tunnel of sharks.

CRUISE LOCH LOMOND

Cruise Loch Lomond offers visitors the opportunity to experience the beauty of this iconic loch from the comfort of one of their six vessels, either as a day tripper or a private charter.

LOCH LOMOND SHORES

The principal gateway to the Trossachs National Park at Balloch, with a range of top quality shops, restaurants and activities for adults and children.

THREE LOCHS WAY

One of Scotland’s great trails, linking Loch Lomond, the Gare Loch and Loch Long, ideal for both days out and longer expeditions. Easily accessible with good public transport links.

INCHMAHOME PRIORY

Situated on Inchmahome, the largest of the islands in the Lake of Menteith, much of the original structure of this 13th-century building is intact. It can be reached by boat from Port of Menteith from March-September.

BALLOCH CASTLE COUNTRY PARK

Balloch Country Park is set within 200 acres of woodland, parkland and ornamental gardens, with pathways that snake down to the shores of Loch Lomond. The 19thcentury castle houses a visitor centre and exhibition.

LOCH LOMOND SEA PLANES

Fly in an iconic luxury seaplane over the incredible landscape of Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park for what is sure to be one of the most memorable journeys of your life.