Ten fantastic places to visit in… Harris and Lewis

This summer Scottish Field has been highlighting some of the great places to visit.

Here, we travel off the mainland and showcase some of the amazing sights and things to do on two islands in the Outer Hebrides – Lewis and Harris.

An Lanntair Arts Centre

From its humble beginnings in Stornoway Town Hall, the Western Isle’s arts centre moved into its purpose-built home on the sea front in 2005. The centre hosts dancing, exhibitions, films and music.

Callanish Visitor Centre

The standing stones at Callanish – or Calanais in Gaelic – are one of the most-famous historic sites in the Western Isles, with the visitor centre offering the story behind the stones.

Dun Carloway Broch

Brochs are a type of fortified dwelling only found in Scotland and Dun Carloway, which is cared for by the National Trust for Scotland, is one of the best-preserved examples.

Gearrannan Blackhouse Village

A blackhouse is a traditional Western Isles dwelling and Gearranan gives visitors the chance to stay in one of four remaining houses – with touches of comfort such as underfloor heating thrown in.

Norse Mill and Kiln

Lewis was once home to as many as 200 small horizontal wheel mills and remained active until the 1930s, and the last still operational in Lewis only stopped turning in 1945. Shawbost Mill was first restored in the late 1960s, and the current restoration dates back to 1995. There is a path, about a quarter of a mile, from the car park up to two reconstructed mills.

Amhuinnsuidhe Castle

Amhuinnsuidhe Castle was built in 1865 for Charles Murray, the 7th Earl of Dunmore. Today, the castle hosts fishing and shooting parties and a collection of William McTaggart paintings.

Loch na Muilne

The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) reserve at Loch na Muilne is an excellent place to spot lapwings, whooper swans and the rare red-necked phalarope, a tiny wading bird.

Seatrek

In the summer, Seatrek offers boat trips to St Kilda and around the Uig coast, with dolphins, whales and seabirds high on the agenda. The company has more than 25 years of experience running boat trips.

Shawbost Museum

The exhibitions in Shawbost Museum, which was launched 30 years ago, allow visitors to learn about what life was like on Lewis. The museum is based in the local community centre.

Uig Lodge

Salmon has been smoked since 1984 at Uig Lodge, which sources its Scottish Atlantic fish from RSPCA-accredited farms. The lodge also offers B&B, lettings and fishing, with its salmon also available via mail order.