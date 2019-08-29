Ten fantastic places to visit in… Mull

Lying just off the coast of Argyll, Mull is the fourth-largest Scottish island.

It’s an island full of history, as well as newer attractions, making it somewhere that’s always worth a visit.

Here’s 10 places we recommend visiting.

CARSAIG ARCHES

These natural wonders can be reached by boat or along a tough, sometimes dangerous, but fantastic coastal walk from Carsaig. One of the arches towers 36 metres; another is a massive tunnel floored with boulders the size of footballs.

MULL RALLY

Every October rally enthusiasts from all over the world head to Mull to compete in this closed road event, competing against the locals on a demanding course that features a series of hairpin bends and steep drops. The 2019 event runs from 11-13 October.

MACKINNON’S CAVE

The deepest cave in the Hebrides was famously measured by Boswell & Johnson on their 1773 Tour of Scotland. Deep underground, Fingal’s Table was an early Christian altar. The cave was thought to be a passage to the fairy kingdom.

THE QUEST

A children’s adventure project created by the people of Mull, it consists of a series of challenges, including finding hidden objects, identifying wildlife and working out Gaelic words and expressions.

TOBERMORY GOLF CLUB

On the cliffs above Tobermory, this course (voted Scotland’s best 9-hole course in 2008) has spectacular views and is a challenge for even experienced golfers, partly because of the walking involved. Visitors are welcome.

DUART CASTLE

Perched on a cliff top in the Sound of Mull, Duart Castle has been the base of Clan Maclean for over 400 years. Visitors can take a tour of the sympathetically restored castle and can take advantage of the stunning views.

TOBERMORY DISTILLERY

One of Scotland’s oldest single malt distilleries is on the end of Ledaig pier. It produces five single malts, from the lightly peated Tobermory to Ledaig, which is heavily peated. The distillery also offers a short but very interesting tour.

ISLANDSCAPE PHOTOGRAPHY

Travelling in a Land Rover Defender with a professional photographer with excellent knowledge of lighting, weather and tidal conditions, this four-star tour visits off-the-beaten track locations and is a must for photographers of all levels.

ISLE OF MULL RAILWAY

Running from Craignure to Torosay Castle alongside the Sound of Mull with extensive views of Ben Nevis and the Glencoe Hills, this 2km track operates both steam and diesel-powered trains. With its quaint tinderbox marriages, this is an attraction that will delight children and adults alike.

IONA ABBEY

The pretty island of Iona is a short ferry ride from Mull. Iona Abbey is among the oldest religious sites in Europe and a focal point for the spread of Christianity in Scotland. Don’t miss Martin’s Cross, a beautiful 9th century Celtic cross.