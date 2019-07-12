Ten fantastic places to visit in… West Lothian

Located just outside Edinburgh, West Lothian is an area that’s well worth a visit in its own right.

It boasts a rich heritage, friendly towns, great shopping and wide open spaces.

We present 10 places worth visiting.

THE SCOTTISH OWL CENTRE

Located within Polkemmet Country Park, this is one of Scotland’s largest collections of owls. From the giant Siberian eagle owl to the tiny scops owl you’ll learn about their habits and habitats.

FIVE SISTERS ZOO

Established in 2005, this is a collection of over 100 different species of animals, birds and reptiles from all around the world. This is a fun and educational experience for all.

LINLITHGOW PALACE

The birthplace of Mary, Queen of Scots, the preserved ruins of the Royal Palace can be visited in a picturesque setting next to Linlithgow Loch. Most recently home to Chanel’s Metiers d’Art fashion show.

KINGSFIELD GOLF CENTRE

Located near Linlithgow in 70-acres of rolling countryside, Kingsfield boasts a nine-hole USGA specification golf course and driving range with 20 bays. It’s ideal for beginners and experienced golfers alike.

HOPETOUN HOUSE

Located in a place of natural outstanding beauty, this is one of Scotland’s most magnificent stately homes. Perfect for lunch, afternoon tea, a stroll around the grounds or hosting a special occasion.

ALMOND VALLEY HERITAGE CENTRE

Boasts an indoor soft play area, interactive displays and acres of fun in a picturesque location. Meet Highland cattle, a variety of rare breed sheep, ponies and ducks and have fun digging in the centre’s bones and stones sandpit.

THE CENTRE & McARTHUR GLEN LIVINGSTON OUTLET

Shop til you drop in the heart of Livingston with a wide range of the best brands and fashion trends on offer – many at discounted prices – as well as a fantastic variety of great dining options.

POTTER AROUND

Choose from pottery, glass or jewellery-making classes and one-off drop-in sessions within this quirky craft studio, located in a farm steading conversion near Kirknewton. Great for children’s parties.

HOWDEN PARK CENTRE

West Lothian’s most exciting venue for arts performances, music, dance, drama, exhibitions, classes and food. The stunning new building has a 296-seat auditorium, gallery. art studio, pottery, function rooms and a bistro.

THE REGAL THEATRE

Based in Bathgate and dating back to 1938, this is a community-led venue that provides an exciting programme of film, music, theatre, comedy and children’s events as well as workshops.

To find out more about things to do in West Lothian go to www.visitwestlothian.co.uk