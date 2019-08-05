Ten fantastic places to visit in… East Lothian

One of the most famous aeroplaces ever, amazing birds, beautiful castles and classic cars – all can be found in East Lothian.

The area has so many things to see and do, which will entertain and amuse people of all ages.

Here’s 10 places we recommend that are worth a visit in East Lothian.

SCOTTISH SEABIRD CENTRE, NORTH BERWICK

There is a wide variety of seabirds and mammals to view at this seaside attraction, which uses individually controlled live cameras to provide an interactive wildlife experience without disturbing the natural environment.

MYRETON MOTOR MUSEUM, ABERLADY

From its base in an old farmhouse, the Myreton Motor Museum is one of the UK’s oldest collections of cars, motorcycles and commercial vehicles, with examples dating from as far back as 1899. Well worth a visit.

TANTALLON CASTLE, NORTH BERWICK

Built in 1350, Tantallon endured many major sieges over the centuries, including a notorious one by Oliver Cromwell’s army in 1651. It offers stunning views of North Berwick from its clifftop setting overlooking the Firth of Forth.

NATIONAL MUSEUM OF FLIGHT, EAST FORTUNE

An important air base during the First and Second World Wars, East Fortune Airfield now celebrates aviation history with a wealth of exhibits that include famous planes such as the Spitfire, Tiger Moth, Messerschmitt and Concorde.

EAST LINKS FAMILY PARK, DUNBAR

This country park is the perfect place for a family day out. There are animals to see (everything from rabbits and pigs to wallabies and llamas), climbing walls and a flying fox, playgrounds, trampolines and a bouncy castle, a two-acre woodland maze, a train safari, and a picnic area and café.

NORTH BERWICK HIGHLAND GAMES

North Berwick’s Highland games are held each August (10 August in 2019), with traditional hammer throwing, caber tossing and Highland dancing. The event attracts spectators and competitors from around the world, with up to 15,000 visitors each year.

GLENKINCHIE DISTILLERY

The home of ‘The Edinburgh Malt’, Glenkinchie Distillery, in Pencaitland just outside the city, offers tours by extremely knowledgeable guides who explain how this light, floral and fragrant whisky is produced.

ST MARY’S CHURCH, HADDINGTON

This lovely early-Gothic church on the banks of East Lothian’s River Tyne contains the remnants of a pre-Reformation cathedral dating from 1380, which was torn down by English invaders in 1548.

DIRLETON CASTLE AND GARDEN

Dirleton Castle stood as a magnificent fortress for 400 years until it was badly damaged during Cromwell’s siege of 1650. The imposing keep is among the oldest castle architecture in Scotland, and the picturesque ruins and splendid gardens, which include the world’s longest herbaceous border, are well worth a visit.

NORTH BERWICK GOLF COURSE

North Berwick is a traditional links golf course. Winding alongside the Firth of Forth, it offers distractingly beautiful views of the area’s white beaches and little islands and the distant hills of Fife. Open to members and visitors.