Ten fantastic places to visit in… Dunblane

Dunblane isn’t just the home town of Scotland’s double Wimbledon champion Andy Murray – there’s far more to it than that.

If you’re visiting the Stirlingshire town, here’s a few things we recommend you see.

Dunblane Museum

The museum houses a collection of artifacts, paintings, prints and photographs relating to Dunblane and the cathedral – plus a large collection of Communion tokens. Closed in winter, but the shop is open every Monday and Wednesday morning.

Allanwater Brewhouse

Located in Bridge of Allan, this microbrewery has a bar and visitor centre, which offers the public the chance to see behind the scenes at a working microbrewery. Entry is free, and there is a free tasting of its best-selling cask ales.

Argaty Red Kites

Open all year round, Argaty is central Scotland’s only red kite feeding station, offering daily ranger-led visits to the hide, where you can watch these birds flying without disturbing their fragile population.

Dunblane Cathedral

The lower half of the tower dates from the 11th century, with the upper part added in the 15th century. The rest of the building dates from the 13th century. The building is managed by Historic Scotland. Entrance is free.

Deanston Distillery

Located near Doune this former cotton mill was transformed into a distillery in the 1960s and has been distilling whisky the traditional way ever since. It also has a newly refurbished visitor centre and café.

Kippenrait Glen

Just on the edge of Dunblane, this expanse of woodland on the steep sides of the Wharry burn and the riverbanks of Allan Water is rich in biodiversity and it is a beautiful place for a relaxing walk.

Doune Castle

This well preserved 14th-century courtyard castle has a magnificent 100ft high gatehouse, which includes the Lord’s Hall, with musicians’ gallery, double fireplace and carved oak screen. There is an audio tour and a nature trail in the grounds. It has featured more recently in TV show Game of Thrones.

Blairdrummond Safari Park

A great day out for the whole family, and just a few miles from Dunblane, Doune and Bridge of Allan, the park includes a drive-through safari, boat trip around Chimp Island, adventure playground, petting zoo, sea lion show and more.

Scottish Antiques Centre

Based in Doune, this is the place to go for antiques, contemporary gifts, furniture, home accessories and ladies’ clothing. There is also a fantastic little bistro and café – and plenty of free parking.

The gold postbox

No trip to Dunblane is complete without going to see Andy Murray’s gold postbox. After his Olympic gold medal win at the London 2012 Olympics, the postbox was painted the same colour as his medal to commemorate the occasion.