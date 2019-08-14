Ten fantastic places to visit in… Blair Atholl

Highland Perthshire is such a beautiful area of Scotland, with a rugged natural charm.

Here we suggest 10 places which are worth a visit.

PASS OF KILLIECRANKIE

This stunning gorge was the scene of the battle of Killiecrankie, when the Jacobites defeated the troops of King William of Orange. The visitor centre has natural history exhibits and lots of information about the battle.

QUEEN’S VIEW

This viewpoint in the Tay Forest Park is probably the most photographed vista in Scotland. According to local tradition, it was named after Queen Isabella, wife of Robert the Bruce, who came here in the early 14th century.

BLAIR CASTLE

Blair Castle, known as the gatekeeper to the Scottish Highlands, was built 700 years ago. It is the seat of the Dukes of Atholl and home to the Atholl Highlanders, Britain’s only private army. Explore the house and its extensive grounds.

BLAIR INTERNATIONAL HORSE TRIALS

Held in the grounds of Blair Castle each August, this event offers four days of equestrian sports, where Olympic medallists compete alongside amateurs. There is also falconry and quad-bike stunt riding and lots to do and see.

HOUSE OF BRUAR

Known as the ‘Harrods of the north’, this prestigious country store sells some of Scotland’s fi nest produce, from cashmere blankets to the best whisky and black pudding. The art gallery is worth a look for local painters’ work.

BLAIR ATHOLL WATER MILL

Dating back to the 1590s, this is one of the oldest working watermills in the country. It still operates today, stonegrinding oatmeal and fl our that you can buy from the mill shop or sample baked into bread or cakes in the tea room.

BLAIR ATHOLL DISTILLERY

Best known for its 12-year-old single malt, Blair Atholl is one of the oldest working distilleries in Scotland. Take the guided tour of the inner workings of the distillery and then sample a dram of the spirit.

MENZIES CASTLE

This spectacular 16th-century castle has been wonderfully restored by the Menzies Clan Society. It is a splendid example of the transition in Scottish castles from the rugged Highland fortress to the mansion house.

ATHOLL PALACE MUSEUM

This museum tells the stories of the people who worked, built and visited the Palace from 1874 until today. Discover how the Palace went from a hydropathic establishment to a school during the war to its current incarnation as a luxury spa. Don’t miss a wander around the lovely gardens.

EAST HAUGH HOUSE

East Haugh House, a 4 star boutique country house hote, was bought in 1989 by husband and wife team Neil and Lesley McGown and 2019 marks their 30th anniversary in business. This hotel by Pitlochry was previously voted Fishing Hotel of the Year at the Scottish Hotel Awards. Earlier this year, it was named Scotland’s Hotel of the Year (under 50 rooms) at the 2019 Prestige Hotel Awards