Ten fantastic things to do in… Fife

Fife – the home of St Andrews (and in turn the home of golf), incredible Scottish history, and so much, much more.

A trip to the Kingdom offers so many things to enjoy – history, nature, and modern attractions.

We present 10 of our favourites.

ST ANDREWS LINKS

Famed around the globe as the home of golf, St Andrews is the largest golfing complex in Europe and a magnet for lovers of the sport. But if you can’t manage a round, the 600-year-old Old Course is open to walkers on Sundays.

SCOTTISH DEER CENTRE, CUPAR

In addition to 14 species of deer, this 55-acre wildlife park is home to rare animals such as wolves, wildcats and otters. It also offers a variety of events and activities for an enjoyable family day out.

SCOTTISH FISHERIES MUSEUM, ANSTRUTHER

Celebrating the area’s maritime heritage, the Scottish Fisheries Museum is a must-see attraction with intriguing exhibitions on whaling, boatbuilding, seafaring technology, and much more.

FIFE COASTAL PATH

This well-marked trail stretches 150 miles from the Forth estuary in the south to the Tay estuary in the north. Along the way, walkers will pass tranquil beaches and wildlife reserves as well as many historic and beautiful towns.

DUNFERMLINE ABBEY AND PALACE

Dating from as far back as 1072, the original base of Dunfermline Abbey lies beneath a stunning 12th-century Romanesque fortress. It’s a hugely impressive structure, as you’d expect from a place that was once Scotland’s capital.

FALKLAND PALACE

Falkland’s picturesque 16th-century palace was the favoured home of Mary, Queen of Scots. The magnificent architecture is matched by its lush gardens, which are especially impressive during spring and autumn.

FIFE FOLK MUSEUM

Run by friendly and knowledgeable volunteers, this little museum in Ceres focuses on rural Fife throughout history. Its collection spans two centuries and comprises objects, fine art, documents and costumes illustrating the working and social lives of the people of the region. Open from April to October.

PITTENWEEM ARTS FESTIVAL

For nine days each summer, the seaside village of Pittenweem exhibits work by dozens of local and international artists. This year’s programme, from 3-11 August 2019, includes painting and sculpture, as well as music, poetry and talks.

SCOTLAND’S SECRET BUNKER

Built at the height of the Cold War to withstand attack by nuclear bomb, this vast underground stronghold is a great place to explore. It was kept secret for 40 years but is now open to visitors from March to October.

BRITISH GOLF MUSEUM

The British Golf Museum is located opposite the clubhouse of the Royal and Ancient Golf Club in St Andrews, Scotland. The museum, which opened in 1990, documents the history of golf from medieval times to the present, including the men’s and women’s games, British and international, both professional and amateur.