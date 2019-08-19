Ten fantastic places to visit in… Ross-shire

Ross-shire is one of the most beautiful areas in Scotland.

A historic county in the Scottish Highlands, it Sutherland to the north and Inverness-shire the south, as well as a border with Cromartyshire.

Here we highlight ten places worth investigating.

EILEAN DONAN CASTLE

One of Scotland’s most iconic castles, and a popular spot for tourists and filmmakers alike, Eilean Donan stands on a small island near the village of Dornie, in Kyle of Lochalsh. It boasts a visitor centre, a coffee shop and a gift shop.

SOUTH-WEST ROSS ARTS AND EATS TRAIL

Follow the signed Arts and Eats Trail across Wester Ross. From Strathcarron to Torridon you can find eighteen artists’ studios and twelve places serving delicious food and drink.

INVEREWE GARDENS

Now run by the National Trust for Scotland, Inverewe was established in 1862 by Osgood Mackenzie and is famed for its colourful, exotic plants from across the globe, including rare Wollemi pines and Himalayan blue poppies.

CORRIESHALLOCH GORGE

Cut by glaciar meltwater around 2.6 million years ago, the River Droma runs through this leafy chasm and drops 100m in a series of spectacular waterfalls. There’s a Victorian suspension bridge and a platform for stunning views.

FALLS OF GLOMACH

Britain’s second highest (and most magnificent) waterfall is in the stunning Kintail Estate. But this beauty comes at a price: namely a five-mile uphill walk that requires reasonable fitness. Well worth the trek, though.

GAIRLOCH HERITAGE MUSEUM

This museum offers a fascinating insight into the lives of the people of Gairloch from the Stone Age right up until today. Among the range of displays and models is a Pictish stone and crofting tools.

ATTADALE GARDENS

The gardens, between Strathcarron and South Strome, are home to waterfalls, Monet-style bridges, meconopsis, bamboo and a lovely sunken fern garden, and has stunning views across to Skye and the surrounding hills.

BEINN EIGHE NATIONAL NATURE RESERVE

The lower slopes of Britain’s first national nature reserve are home to temperate rainforest and 350-year-old Scots pines, while conditions further up are harsher. The reserve is rich in wildlife and has an excellent visitor centre.

TOUCHSTONE MAZE, STRATHPEFFER

Strathpeffer is a popular base for walkers, and one of the nicest walks is a forest track to Cnoc Mor. On the way you can view a Pictish fort and the Touchstone Maze, a beautiful stone labyrinth constructed from many of the different types of rock found in Scotland.

BEALACH NA BA, APPLECROSS

Boasting the greatest climb of any road in the UK, this single-track road is not for the faint-hearted, with hairpin bends and gradients that approach 20%. But take it on and you’ll be rewarded with the most stunning views.