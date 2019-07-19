Ten fantastic places to visit in… Aberfeldy

Robert Burns once wrote, ‘Will ye go, Bonie lassie, will ye go, To the birks of Aberfeldy.’

But there’s far more to the area, in Perthshire, than that.

Scottish Field presents 10 things to see and do in and around Aberfeldy.

BEATRIX POTTER EXHIBITION

The author spent long summer holidays in Perthshire and this exhibition in Birnam is home to some of her best-oved characters, including Peter Rabbit, Mrs Tiggy Winkle, Jeremy Fisher and Jemima Puddle Duck. Click HERE to read more.

LOCH OF THE LOWES VISITOR CENTRE

The star attraction at this site near Dunkeld is a pair of ospreys who can be seen over the summer. Binoculars, telescopes and a nest-cam ensure a great view. You can also spot red squirrels, woodpeckers and other woodland birds.

SCOTTISH CRANNOG CENTRE

On Loch Tay by Kenmore, the Scottish Crannog Centre gives a taste of Iron Age life in a reconstructed thatched roundhouse. This five-star attraction is packed with interactive exhibits and interesting artefacts.

HIGHLAND SAFARIS

Head for the hills on a Land Rover Safari to see breathtaking scenery and plenty of wildlife. There’s a red deer park where you can get close to Britain’s largest mammal, bike and walking trails, a gold-panning centre and a café.

BLAIR CASTLE

At Blair Castle you can follow the fascinating story of the Dukes and Earls of Atholl from the days of the Jacobite cause, and discover how a visit from Queen Victoria led to the creation of Europe’s only surviving private army.

DEWAR’S WORLD OF WHISKY

This attraction offers guided tours for small groups, telling the story of John Dewar & Sons and showing visitors the workings of this traditional distillery. There are various tours to try and you can, of course, sample a dram.

THE SCOTTISH CHOCOLATE CENTRE

A chocolate shop, coffee house, exhibition dedicated to gourmet treats, and the home of The Highland Chocolatier: anyone with a sweet tooth will love Legends of Grandtully. There’s also a shop selling gifts and fashion.

THE ENCHANTED FOREST

A spectacular and award-winning outdoor music and light show in the stunning surroundings of Faskally Wood near Pitlochry. The 2019 event will take place from Thursday 3 October – Sunday 3 November – tickets are on sale now.

BEN LAWERS NATURE RESERVE

This range of mountains, ridges, cliffs and lochans is a great place to wander and spot black grouse, deer, butterflies and ravens. Many rare mountain plants were discovered here in the 18th century.

BRITISH SCHOOL OF FALCONRY AT GLENEAGLES

Opened in 1982 as the first dedicated falconry school in the world, this is the place to come if you’re interested in birds of prey. Professional falconers provide instruction and you’ll learn all about these amazing creatures.