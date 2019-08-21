Ten fantastic places to visit in… Arran
The Isle of Arran – once visited, it’s a place that will never be forgotten.
Located just off the coast of Ayrshire, it has a unique identity and feel of its own, different from the other islands and the mainland.
Here, we present 10 places we recommend visiting.
ARRAN DISTILLERY
Opened in 1997 by the Queen, the distillery’s visitor centre is run by knowledgeable guides who explain how the distillery makes full use of peat-softened water, clear mountain air and the warmth of the Gulf Stream to produce its whisky. It was joined earlier this year by the new Lagg Distillery, which has a fantastic visitor centre.
BRODICK HIGHLAND GAMES
Held every August, Brodick’s traditional Highland games include caber tossing, tug o’ war, piping and Highland dancing. Combined with Arran’s spectacular scenery, the games are one of the island’s highlights.
ARRAN AROMATICS, BRODICK
Scotland’s largest independent beauty product manufacturer is a global success story. Tours give visitors an insight into how the family-owned business uses local ingredients to make its toiletries, soaps and candles.
ARRAN GEOFEST
Arran Geofest takes place over the weekend of 6-8 September 2019. This is a fascinating way to find out more about Arran’s incredible geological history.
SHISKINE GOLF COURSE
This unique 12-hole course is ranked as one of the top 100 in the world, and offers spectacular views across the Kilbrannan Sound to the Kintyre peninsula. After a round there, try a game of tennis – there are courts on site.
BRODICK CASTLE
Built in the early 15th century, the ancient seat of the Dukes of Hamilton has been the site of many battles, including during the Wars of Independence. The castle also boasts a superb collection of furniture and has beautiful gardens.
ARRAN HERITAGE MUSEUM
Founded in 1976, the museum is located in an old schoolhouse north of Brodick and contains a wealth of fascinating information about the history and evolution of Arran. It also has substantial grounds and a cafe.
THE ARRAN ART GALLERY
This gallery in Whiting Bay is owned by artist Nick Giles, opened in 2005, and is committed to promoting local painters as well as established contemporary artists from across Scotland.
ST MOLIOS CHURCH
Known as the ‘Red Church’, this pretty little church in Shiskine is well worth a visit. It was built in 1889 and is dedicated to an Irish monk who lived as a hermit during the sixth century on Holy Island in Lamlash Bay.
LOCHRANZA CASTLE
The ruins of this early 13th-century castle dominate the southern side of Loch Ranza. It is said to be the place where Robert the Bruce landed in 1306 to claim the Scottish throne, and is also an excellent spot from which to watch seals.
- Ten fantastic places to visit in… Aberfeldy
- Ten fantastic places to visit in… Ardnamurchan
- Ten fantastic places to visit in… Argyll
- Ten fantastic places to visit in… Ayrshire and Arran
- Ten fantastic places to visit in… Blair Atholl
- Ten fantastic places to visit in… Dumfries and Galloway
- Ten fantastic places to visit in… Dunblane
- Ten fantastic places to visit in… East Lothian
- Ten fantastic places to visit in… Edinburgh
- Ten fantastic places to visit in… Fife
- Ten fantastic places to visit in… Glasgow
- Ten fantastic places to visit in… Lanarkshire
- Ten fantastic places to visit in… Largs
- Ten fantastic places to visit in… Lewis and Harris
- Ten fantastic places to visit in… Lochaber
- Ten fantastic places to visit in… Loch Lomond and the Trossachs
- Ten fantastic places to visit in… Moray
- Ten fantastic palces to visit in… Orkney
- Ten fantastic places to visit in… Perth
- Ten fantastic places to visit in… Ross-shire
- Ten fantastic places to visit in… Skye
- Ten fantastic places to visit in… Speyside
- Ten fantastic places to visit in… St Andrews and the East Neuk
- Ten fantastic places to visit in… The Black Isle
- Ten fantastic places to visit in… The Borders
- Ten fantastic places to visit in… The Cairngorms
- Ten fantastic places to visit in… The Isle of Bute
- Ten fantastic places to visit in… West Lothian