Ten fantastic places to visit in… Arran

The Isle of Arran – once visited, it’s a place that will never be forgotten.

Located just off the coast of Ayrshire, it has a unique identity and feel of its own, different from the other islands and the mainland.

Here, we present 10 places we recommend visiting.

ARRAN DISTILLERY

Opened in 1997 by the Queen, the distillery’s visitor centre is run by knowledgeable guides who explain how the distillery makes full use of peat-softened water, clear mountain air and the warmth of the Gulf Stream to produce its whisky. It was joined earlier this year by the new Lagg Distillery, which has a fantastic visitor centre.

BRODICK HIGHLAND GAMES

Held every August, Brodick’s traditional Highland games include caber tossing, tug o’ war, piping and Highland dancing. Combined with Arran’s spectacular scenery, the games are one of the island’s highlights.

ARRAN AROMATICS, BRODICK

Scotland’s largest independent beauty product manufacturer is a global success story. Tours give visitors an insight into how the family-owned business uses local ingredients to make its toiletries, soaps and candles.

ARRAN GEOFEST

Arran Geofest takes place over the weekend of 6-8 September 2019. This is a fascinating way to find out more about Arran’s incredible geological history.

SHISKINE GOLF COURSE

This unique 12-hole course is ranked as one of the top 100 in the world, and offers spectacular views across the Kilbrannan Sound to the Kintyre peninsula. After a round there, try a game of tennis – there are courts on site.

BRODICK CASTLE

Built in the early 15th century, the ancient seat of the Dukes of Hamilton has been the site of many battles, including during the Wars of Independence. The castle also boasts a superb collection of furniture and has beautiful gardens.

ARRAN HERITAGE MUSEUM

Founded in 1976, the museum is located in an old schoolhouse north of Brodick and contains a wealth of fascinating information about the history and evolution of Arran. It also has substantial grounds and a cafe.

THE ARRAN ART GALLERY

This gallery in Whiting Bay is owned by artist Nick Giles, opened in 2005, and is committed to promoting local painters as well as established contemporary artists from across Scotland.

ST MOLIOS CHURCH

Known as the ‘Red Church’, this pretty little church in Shiskine is well worth a visit. It was built in 1889 and is dedicated to an Irish monk who lived as a hermit during the sixth century on Holy Island in Lamlash Bay.

LOCHRANZA CASTLE

The ruins of this early 13th-century castle dominate the southern side of Loch Ranza. It is said to be the place where Robert the Bruce landed in 1306 to claim the Scottish throne, and is also an excellent spot from which to watch seals.