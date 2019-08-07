Ten fantastic places to visit in… Lochaber

Head to Lochaber, and you’ll be instantly impressed by the mountainous beauty of the area.

Ben Nevis is, of course, the best known landmark, but there’s plenty of other things to see and do after a climb.

We highlight 10 things to do.

BEN NEVIS

The highest mountain in the British Isles, Ben Nevis is located at the western end of the Grampian Mountains, close to Fort William. The summit, at 1,344 metres (4,408 ft) above sea level, features the ruins of an observatory which was staffed from 1883 to 1904, when it closed.

STEALL FALLS AND THE NEVIS GORGE

One of the best short walks in Scotland, this route heads through the dramatic and beautiful Nevis Gorge and leads to the awesome Steall Falls, Scotland’s second highest waterfall, with a single drop of 120 metres (390 ft).

WEST HIGHLAND LINE

Scotland’s wild and wonderful West Coast is yours to enjoy when you take a trip on the stunningly picturesque West Highland Line. From May until October, a steam locomotive-hauled daily return service known as The Jacobite operates between Fort William and Mallaig.

ARDNAMURCHAN POINT AND LIGHTHOUSE

At the most westerly point on the British mainland, Ardnamurchan Lighthouse has been guiding ships safely since 1849. The former keepers’ cottages and outbuildings are now operated as a visitor centre.

GLENFINNAN VIADUCT

This iconic railway viaduct on the West Highland Line in Glenfinnan and made popular by the Harry Potter films, is located at the top of Loch Shiel, overlooking the waters and the Glenfinnan monument.

SILVER SANDS OF MORAR

The Silver Sands of Morar are a celebrated series of beautifully white beaches that pepper the coastline from Arisaig to Morar and offer spectacular views to the Small Isles. Popular with walkers, the beaches – including the “Local Hero beach” – can be enjoyed individually or as a trail.

THE ICE FACTOR

Sandwiched between Ben Nevis and Glencoe, learn to ice climb on the world’s biggest indoor ice climbing wall for both total beginners and regular mountaineers. It boasts 500 tonnes of real snow and ice to a height of 50 feet.

LOCH SHIEL CRUISES

Skipper Jim Michie has been cruising this beautiful loch for more than 20 years and offers a commentary on all aspects of the loch while keeping a keen eye out for the elusive wildlife, including golden eagles.

VISIT A DISTILLERY

Ardnamurchan Distillery at Glenbeg, and Ben Nevis Distillery at Fort William are both worth a visit. While Ben Nevis was established in 1825, Ardnamurchan has been opened in the last decade.

HISTORICAL LAND ROVER SAFARI

This safari will transport you to many of the key places in Glencoe and Glen Etive. Going slightly off the beaten track, you’ll learn of its history, its geology, wildlife and more.