Ten fantastic places to visit in… Inverness

There’s far more to Inverness and its surrounding area than just Loch Ness.

While Nessie spotting is a huge part of the fun of visiting the area, it’s a part of Scotland that’s rich in the nation’s history.

Here’s 10 of our top suggestions.

LOCH NESS EXHIBITION CENTRE

A hi-tech multi-media presentation that guides visitors through 500 million years of history and legend, revealing the unique environment, and mysteries, of one of Britain’s deepest lakes. This five-star visitor attraction is a must-see for everyone – not just Nessie hunters.

CASTLE STUART GOLF COURSE

This championship golf course, overlooking the Moray Firth and well-known landmarks such as Kessock Bridge and Chanonry Lighthouse, is the new home of the 2011 Barclays Scottish Open, which begins in July.

THE CALEDONIAN CANAL VISITORS CENTRE

Through displays, talks and guided tours, visitors are given a unique opportunity to look at the evolution of Thomas Telford’s masterful feat of engineering right up to its present day regeneration.

URQUHART CASTLE, LOCH NESS

Once one of Scotland’s largest castles, Urquhart Castle witnessed considerable conflict during its 500 years as a medieval fortress. It now boasts a new visitor centre with an exhibition, audio-visual displays, an impressive collection of medieval artefacts discovered at the castle, café and gift shop.

LOCH NESS CRUISE

There is an array of different cruises available, from one hour to six hour day trips. Whichever you choose, you are guaranteed an interesting and educational voyage amidst the stunning Highland scenery.

CULLODEN

The site of the decisive 1746 battle in which Bonnie Prince Charlie’s Jacobite army was crushed, finally dashing hopes of restoring the Stuarts to the Scottish throne. Walk around the site and go to the visitor centre, with its interactive exhibition, rooftop viewing, virtual tour of the battlefield and restaurant.

WEASELLING

Weaselling is an outdoor activity in which you explore the caverns and spaces that exist under collections of the huge boulders that were smashed off cliff faces during the last ice age. Great fun and suitable for the whole family, whatever the weather.

ROCKNESS MUSIC FESTIVAL

Scotland’s most scenic festival has boasted a number of top acts over the years, including Kasabian, the Chemical Brothers and Paisley’s own Paolo Nutini , as music lovers dance, sing and even camp out on the banks of Loch Ness each year.

CLAVA CAIRNS

Literally a stone’s throw from Culloden Battlefield, Clava Cairns is an exceptional example of a Bronze Age cemetery – a very well preserved group of prehistoric burial cairns, built around 4,000 years ago. The complex also includes passage graves, ring cairns, standing stones and the remains of a chapel.

CAWDOR CASTLE

This historic Castle, with links to Shakespeare, was built in the 14th century for the Thanes of Cawdor, and still houses the Cawdor family. The interior boasts interesting artefacts and intricate tapestries; outside the castle there are three gardens, a dense wood and a nine-hole golf course. A must for fans of Macbeth.