Ten fantastic places to visit in… Mid Argyll

Head up the west coast of Scotland, and you’re in for a treat.

As you make your way into the mid-Argyll area, you’ll find some incredible sites with a vast history dating back hundreds of years.

Here’s ten recommendations of things to see and do.

KEILLS CHAPEL

The re-roofed structure contains an important collection of stone sculptures, including six early-Christian crossslabs and around forty late-medieval grave slabs recovered from the chapel or churchyard.

OAKBANK GARDENS

This private garden on a hillside in the village of Ardrishaig is a haven for wildlife and bursting with an abundance of trees, shrubs and wild flowers. Look out from the viewpoint over Loch Fyne to the Isle of Arran.

BEAVER DETECTIVE TRAIL

Visit Knapdale Forest to embark on the beaver detective trail and try to spot a beaver in one of the most stunning parts of Scotland. Beavers have been reintroduced to the area on a trial basis.

TAYVALLICH BAY

Visit Tayvallich Bay for a wide array of water sports including sailing, diving, canoeing, water skiing and fishing. Walk up nearby Tor Mohr for views over Tayvallich as well as the Sound of Jura and Crinan.

LOCH FYNE

Famous for its award-winning sustainable seafood, Loch Fyne is also a great place to spot seals and otters, which live in the loch. During the summer, you might even see dolphins and basking sharks.

CASTLE SWEEN

Impressively situated on the banks of Loch Sween, the castle is one of the earliest in Scotland. It dates from the 12th century and was built by Vikings who kept their longboats between the islands of Danna and Ulva.

CRINAN CANAL

Take a boat ride or walk alongside the Crinan Canal, following in Queen Victoria’s footsteps. The canal was opened in 1801 to link Loch Fyne with the Sound of Jura and was later modified by Thomas Telford.

DUNADD FORT

See the well-preserved Dunadd Fort in Kilmartin Glen – an area with one of the most important concentrations of Neolithic and Bronze Age remains in Scotland. The glen is cared for by Historic Scotland.

KILMORY BAY

Enjoy the views across the Sound of Jura at the sandy Kilmory Bay and swim in the crystal-clear waters. It’s easy to see why this area has always been such a big hit with painters.

DUNTRUNE CASTLE

Explore the gardens at Duntrune Castle, notorious for being one of the five most haunted castles in Scotland. The estate covers 5,000 acres and has been home to the Malcolm family since the late 1700s.