Ten fantastic places to visit in… the Cairngorms

The Cairngorms may not be in the heart of central Scotland, but they are worth beating a path to.

The area is rich in history, from royalty to railways, with so much to see and do.

Here’s 10 things we recommend.

BALMORAL CASTLE

Balmoral was built for Queen Victoria in 1855 as a private holiday residence for the royal family. It kicked off a revival of the Scottish Baronial style of architecture that characterises so many of Scotland’s 19th-century country houses.

STRATHSPEY STEAM RAILWAY

The railway has a long history which dates back to the mid-1800s. Travel in style from Aviemore to Broomhill, with the option to break your journey in Boat of Garten. You can take lunch, tea or dinner on board.

CLAN DONNACHAIDH CENTRE

Discover the different Scottish clans and the ways they preserve and promote their heritage and artefacts. The Clan Donnachaidh Centre, at Blair Atholl, has a reading room with lots of information available.

CORGARFF CASTLE

This medieval tower house was built in the mid-16th century and is surrounded by a distinctive star-shaped perimeter wall. It is set in splendid isolation at the head of remote Strathdon and is well worth exploring.

THE CAIRNGORMS NATIONAL PARK

A unique mountainous areas of wilderness, moorlands, forests, rivers, lochs and glens with amazing wildlife. Have a day out, or a week, with a wildlife guide to ensure great sightings of red deer, pine martens and more.

ROTHIEMURCHUS

At the heart of the Cairngorms National Park, just outside Aviemore, is the beautiful Rothiemurchus estate. Amid the stunning scenery you can try clay pigeon shooting, fishing, archery, bushcraft and canoeing, and even feed the deer.

GOLF AT BOAT OF GARTEN

The village of Boat of Garten is home to one of the true hidden gems of Scottish golf. Its course has a reputation for being one of the most scenically attractive tests of golf, and is often called the ‘Gleneagles of the Highlands’.

FISHING ON THE RIVER SPEY

The River Spey is famous for its salmon and trout , so it’s no surprise that there is a very high demand for rods on the river. Fortunately, there are several angling associations who control some excellent beats, many of them available to the visiting angler.

CAIRNGORMS REINDEER CENTRE

This is a great chance to see Britain’s only herd of reindeer. Take a scenic stroll on the hill among these gentle animals with their soft velvety noses – there are even opportunities to feed them by hand.

LOCH AN EILEIN

The loch, which forms part of the Rothiemurchus estate (see above), is around three miles south of Aviemore. Loch An Eilein, which means ‘Loch of the Island’, is renowned as one of Rob Roy MacGregor’s hideaways.