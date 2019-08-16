Ten fantastic places to visit in… Edinburgh

Edinburgh is full of the hustle and bustle of the Edinburgh festivals just now.

There’s shows to be seen throughout the city, but there’s far more to the Scottish capital than there.

Here’s 10 suggestions.

SCOTT MONUMENT

Dedicated to the memory of Sir Walter Scott, the Victorian gothic monument is a little over 60m high. Scale the 287 steps up its narrow, winding staircase and you’ll be rewarded with stunning views across the city.

SCOTTISH NATIONAL GALLERIES

From the Greek-style National Galleries complex by the Mound (which has tours and kids’ activities) to the Portrait Gallery on Queen Street, and both Modern Art One and Two near Dean Village, you can immerse yourself in art.

SUMMERHALL ARTS VENUE

The former Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies has become a creative arts hub offering events and exhibitions for adults and children in a unique setting. There is also a bar in the former animal hospital.

HOLYROOD PARK

With its combination of hills, lochs, glens and cliffs, Holyrood Park is an escape from it all in the heart of the city. At around 250m, Arthur’s Seat rises above them, and is a worthwhile hike for its striking views of the city and Fife.

NATIONAL MUSEUM OF SCOTLAND

The National Museum of Scotland, Edinburgh, Scotland, was formed in 2006 with the merger of the new Museum of Scotland, with collections relating to Scottish antiquities, culture and history, and the adjacent Royal Scottish Museum, with collections covering science and technology, natural history, and world cultures. With a vast range of collections from fossils to fashion, you’ll need a cup of tea afterwards in the Balcony Cafe to recover.

ROYAL YACHT BRITANNIA

Launched from a Clydebank shipyard in 1953, Britannia served the royal family for 44 years, becoming the most famous ship in the world. It is now docked in Leith, and you can visit to discover what life was like on board.

EDINBURGH OLD TOWN

Edinburgh’s ‘Auld Toun’ features medieval streets and Reformation-era buildings, and is part of the city’s World Heritage Site. It’s also full of characterful bars and cafes, as well as quirky independent shops.

ROYAL BOTANIC GARDEN

Founded in 1670 as a physic garden, this tranquil and elegant place is now a world-renowned centre for plant science and education. You still get free entry to its 70 acres of beautifully landscaped grounds.

CAMERA OBSCURA

Edinburgh’s oldest purpose-built visitor attraction is as popular today as it was in the 19th century. Reclaim your sense of wonder as you learn about the city’s history, all with the aid of simple mirrors, lenses and light.

THE REAL MARY KING’S CLOSE

Situated in the heart of the Old Town, this is a warren of underground streets and spaces. In the 1600s it was a vibrant, busy area open to the elements – you’ll have to visit to find out why, 400 years later, it’s now underground.