Ten fantastic places to visit in… the Hebrides

The Hebrides off the north-west coast of Scotland are made up of hundreds of islands.

Divided into the Inner and Outer Hebrides groups, they are home to rugged landscapes, fishing villages and remote Gaelic-speaking communities.

They also have some incredible sights and places that are more than worth a visit. Here’s 10 of the best.

CALLANISH STANDING STONES

Lewis is home to one of the most significant megalithic complexes in Europe. The main set of stones consists of large pieces of gneiss in a cross shape, with a monolith and small chambered cairn at the centre.

TRAIGH LINGEIGH BEACH

This glorious expanse of white sand and turquoise water to the north of North Uist is one of Scotland’s officially recognised ‘Most Beautiful Areas’. It has wonderful views of Pabbay and the hills of Harris.

OTTER SPOTTING

An incoming tide at Sponish Bridge near Lochmaddy on North Uist is the best time and place to spot the elusive Eurasian otter. Look out for summer otter walks organised by the RSPB.

LADY ANNE BOAT TRIPS

These boat trips are renowned for showing passengers the variety and quality of wildlife in the waters around North Uist. Expect to see seals, otters and even dolphins if you’re lucky.

ST KILDA

Take a sea cruise to the remote island of St Kilda. The World Heritage Site, looked after by the National Trust for Scotland, is home to a unique breed of sheep as well as vast colonies of puffins, fulmars and petrels.

GIANT MACASKILL MONUMENT

The island of Berneray is where you’ll find this monument to Angus Mor MacAskill, reputed to be the tallest and strongest man who ever lived. He was born on the island in 1825 and won worldwide fame.

HEBRIDEAN CELTIC FESTIVAL

This award-winning annual international festival is based in Stornoway on the island of Lewis and offers an exhilarating mix of music and performance. The 2020 edition runs from 15-18 July. See www.hebceltfest.com for more.

LEWS CASTLE

Overlooking Stornoway harbour, the impressive Lews (not Lewis) Castle was built in the middle of the 19th century by Sir James Matheson, a wealthy merchant who had bought the island of Lewis in 1844.

GEARRANNAN BLACKHOUSES

Experience what life was like in a typical crofting township in this well-preserved village in western Lewis. Visitors can also stay in Gearrannan’s self-catering and hostel accommodation.

GOLF

Play a round of golf at Askernish, the oldest golf course in the Western Isles. The 18-hole course, in South Uist, was originally designed by the famous Old Tom Morris in 1891 and is a unique test for golfers of all levels of skill.