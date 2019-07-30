10 fantastic places to visit in… Moray

If you’ve ever been fortunate enough to spend some time in Elgin, you’ll know what a fantastic area it is.

There are so many historic attractions nearby, only a short drive away, while newer attractions, and natural beauty, is easy to find.

We present 10 places we recommend to visit.

BUCKIE DISTRICT FISHING HERITAGE MUSEUM

With a collection of over 8,000 photographs, this museum – housed in a cottage near the coast – provides a fascinating look at Buckie’s maritime heritage. The museum also has an impressive collection of model boats and fishing artifacts.

SPEYSIDE WAY

A walking route linking the Moray coast to the Grampians, this 65-mile path winds along the River Spey. It is open to horse-riders and cyclists too, and passes several distilleries – ideal for those in need of a restorative dram.

STRATHLENE GOLF CLUB, BUCKIE

Founded in 1877, this links course offers golfers a winning combination of ancient and recently redesigned holes. The course also provides beautiful cliff-top views, and some lucky golfers have spotted dolphins in the sea below.

THE MALT WHISKY TRAIL

This signposted route from Benromach to Glenlivet stops at eight very interesting distilleries. In addition to sampling a variety of malts, visitors can enjoy a scenic journey through the woods and glens of the Spey valley.

ELGIN CATHEDRAL

The ‘Lantern of the North’ was built in the early 13th century and was the centre of the diocese of Moray until the Reformation. Much of it is stunningly well preserved, and its graveyard boasts Scotland’s tallest gravestone.

BRODIE CASTLE, FORRES

A striking 16th-century fortress surrounded by rich parkland, this castle houses a major art collection. Its extensive grounds are famous for their magnificent display of daffodils in springtime.

MORAY MOTOR MUSEUM, ELGIN

Based in an old mill building, this collection of about 40 veteran, vintage and classic cars and motorbikes is a must-see for anyone with an interest in racing or transport. It’s open from Easter until October.

MORAY ART CENTRE, FINDHORN BAY

This carbon-neutral, state-of-the-art centre’s two galleries host exhibitions by local and international artists. Since opening in 2007, this inspiring, welcoming place has been offering art classes and community projects.

SCOTTISH DOLPHIN CENTRE, SPEY BAY

This is the place to come for family-friendly activities in all weathers. There are indoor exhibitions telling visitors all about dolphins and salmon, land-based dolphin watching, and wildlife walking trails. This free attraction also has the benefit of a lovely café and shop.

BIBLICAL GARDEN, ELGIN

The peaceful Biblical Garden is situated in a quiet part of Elgin and is a great place to gave a picnic with the family. Great for those with a botanical curiosity or an interest in the Bible, admission to this community garden is free and it is open to the public daily from May to September.