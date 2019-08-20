10 fantastic places to visit in… Largs

Think of Largs on the west coast of Scotland, and vikings probably aren’t the first thing that will spring to mind.

However, they are very much a part and parcel of the North Ayrshire town.

Here we present 10 great places to visit in Largs.

VIKINGAR!

Visit the award-winning Vikingar!, where storytellers will guide you through 500 years of Viking history. Largs’ annual festival at the start of September is also a chance to see how they lived in an authentic 13th-century village.

PENCIL WALK

Take a stroll along the promenade all the way to the Pencil, a striking monument that commemorates the Battle of Largs. It’s a great way to take in the views of Great Cumbrae and Arran beyond.

KELBURN CASTLE

Visit the ancestral home of the hereditary Earls of Glasgow. Thought to be the oldest castle in Scotland to have been continuously inhabited by the same family, its wildly painted walls have to be seen to be believed.

LARGS BEACH

Largs is a traditional holiday resort and boasts a lovely beach backed by amusement arcades and a Victorian promenade. There are also a couple of great fish and chip shops and, of course, the best ice cream parlours.

BRISBANE GLEN AND THREE SISTERS

Named after the astronomer Sir Thomas Brisbane, the Glen is a fantastic spot for birdwatching. The Three Sisters monument commemorates him and the work he did building the observatory at Brisbane House.

LARGS MARINA

Even if you can’t quite afford a yacht to moor at Largs Marina, it’s still well worth having a look round. Small tour operators offer boat trips from here or you could try your hand at watersports such as jet skiing.

ROOM

One of Largs’ most popular restaurants is Room, winner of the 2013 Scottish food award for the best family restaurant. It does great pizza and pasta, along with favourites such as steak pie and fish and chips.

TAKE THE FERRY TO MILLPORT

It’s a short sail across the water to the island of Great Cumbrae and the picture-postcard town of Millport. Rent a bike and cycle round the island, wonder at the palm trees along the prom, visit the little cathedral and the Crocodile Rock or just laze on the lovely sandy beaches.

LARGS MUSEUM

Largs Museum is run by volunteers from the Largs Historical Society. In 1967 Alex Simpson acquired two weavers cottages in Manse Court to house his growing collection of photographs and local artefacts. Since 1975 it has been housed in the adjoining Kirkgate House – one of the oldest buildings in Largs. The Museum is open to the public Thursday – Sunday 1.30-4.30pm.

GREETO FALLS

Greeto Falls can be found in the hills above Largs. It follows the Gojo Burn through hilly farmland to a spectacular waterfall. From the Greeto Bridge you can climb to the old mast which offers spectacular views of the Clyde, the islands, and Largs.