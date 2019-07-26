10 fantastic places to visit on… Skye

The Isle of Skye has a romantic mysticism about it, being covered in fog, with stunning imagery.

Skye has a history that it is rightly proud of, but it boasts a number of attractions – natural, historical and new – that make it worth a visit.

Here’s our round-up.

DUNTULM CASTLE

Perched on a cliff on the north coast at Trotternish are the ruins of Duntulm Castle. Legend has it that the castle was abandoned in the 18th century after a careless nursemaid dropped the infant heir from a window on to the rocks below.

TALISKER DISTILLERY

Talisker, the only distillery on Skye, sits on the shores of Loch Harport, with stunning views of the Cuillins. It makes awardwinning single malt whisky – regarded by Robert Louis Stevenson among others as ‘the king of drinks’.

QUIRAING

Explore breathtaking scenery with a hike along this geological wonder on the eastern face of the Meall Na Suiramach. A still-moving landslip, it offers challenging yet rewarding walks and spectacular sea and mountain views.

MISTY ISLE BOAT TRIPS

This family-run boat trip to the awe-inspiring Loch Coruisk is a great way to explore the island and enjoy the wildlife of the area: from seals to eagles, and even whales, dolphin and basking sharks. Beautiful walks await you at the loch.

DUNVEGAN CASTLE AND GARDENS

Dunvegan Castle, home to the Chief of the Clan Macleod, has welcomed many famous visitors over the years, including Sir Walter Scott, Dr Johnson, Queen Elizabeth II and Emperor Akihito. Follow in their footsteps on this 42,000-acre estate.

LEALT GORGE AND FALLS

One of Skye’s hidden treasures, the falls are tucked away about five miles south of Staffin and are well worth seeking out. The viewing platforms give spectacular panoramas of the tumbling waterfall and, further on, the sea.

DIVING THE ISLE OF SKYE

The cold waters off Skye offer great diving, organised by companies such as Dive&Sea the Hebrides. There are stunning caves and colourful coral to explore, along with wrecks such as HMS Port Napier, which sank in 1940.

GLENDALE TOY MUSEUM

This award-winning museum celebrates its 25th and final year in 2012, so it is a must-see for visitors to the island. With toys, games and dolls dating back to Victorian times, it offers a unique, fun-filled experience for children and adults.

SPEED KART XTREME

For go-karting with a difference, these biokarts offer the ultimate land-sailing experience. Everyone from beginners to pros can enjoy speeding around the track at the aerodrome at Ashaig, between the Skye Bridge and Broadford.

SKYE SERPENTARIUM

This award-winning reptile centre was opened in Broadford in 1991 as a reptile refuge. It’s a great choice for anyone interested in snakes, lizards and amphibians.