Improve your baking skills at Foodies Festival

Do you struggle to get an even bake or are you keen to shake up your showstopper?

As Channel 4’s Bake Off gears up for another tense 10 weeks in the tent, Home Store + More will be hosting a series of Bake Off-style cupcake decorating challenges at this year’s Foodies Festival (2-4 August 2019).

In the beautiful surroundings of Inverleith Park, visitors to the event will be invited inside Home Store + More’s own Bake Off gazebo to learn the art of creating the perfect cupcake. With inspirational ideas and store colleagues on hand to help, the family-friendly drop-in activity will be available throughout the Festival weekend.

Rachael Neill, store manager at Home Store + More’s Craigleith store, said: ‘Whatever the weather, at this year’s Festival we’re inviting guests to join us in our tent to create their own cupcake masterpiece. For bakers of all ages, we will have cakes ready to decorate throughout each day with a whole selection of tasty treats.

‘So, whether you prefer a classic swirl, a unicorn horn or something that’s guaranteed a Hollywood handshake, everyone is sure to leave with a delicious treat.

‘We’re inviting everyone who attends to sign up to our Plus+ Membership to be in with the chance of winning one of our exclusive Baking Bundles worth over £180.’

Participants of the Home Store + More Bake Off-style event will also receive a special 20% off all kitchenware voucher for the store at Craigleith Retail Park, just a quick three-minute drive from Inverleith Park.

With an array of baking, cake decorating tools and cookware supplies in store, Home Store + More has everything you need for an autumn of folding, crumbling, whipping and icing.