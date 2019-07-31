Talented tennis pair take home open event trophies

It was game, set and match for Halle Pringle and Ramon Toyos who scooped their respective open singles titles in the Mactaggart & Mickel East Lothian Open tennis tournament.

Halle (17) plays at Sunderland Tennis Centre. Ramon (24) who hails from Santander in Spain is currently playing with Whitecraigs Lawn Tennis Club in East Renfrewshire.

Each year, North Berwick Tennis Club hosts the East Lothian Open tennis tournament. This year it involved a whopping 450 competitors and some 800 matches played over seven days across four venues. All standards of players were made welcome from the young to the young-at-heart.

Halle and Ramon are pictured receiving their trophies from Arlene Miller from Mactaggart & Mickel, the homebuilder that sponsored the tournament for the first time this year.

Arlene Miller from Mactaggart & Mickel said: ‘It was an absolute pleasure to be involved in supporting this year’s tournament. I have thoroughly enjoyed watching the finals which were of a very high standard. Many congratulations to Halle and Ramon for their superb matchplay.’

Hugh Masters, tournament secretary, said: ‘We were really happy to welcome Mactaggart & Mickel as headline sponsor of this year’s tournament. They are a much-loved family housebuilder, and have a growing presence in East Lothian, including Lethington Gardens in Haddington.’

The East Lothian Open is the largest tennis tournament in Scotland. It began in 1927 and attracts competitors from all over the UK and Europe.