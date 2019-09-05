10 fascinating facts about… Ross-shire
No matter where you travel in Scotland, there’s always an area of interest.
Ross-shire is no different – bordering Sutherland to the north and Inverness-shire to the south, it’s best known for its mountainous Highland scenery.
Here’s 10 fascinating facts.
In 1951 a Lancaster bomber from RAF Kinloss crashed on Beinn Eighe, killing all on board.
The Hamish Macbeth TV series was filmed largely in Plockton and Kyle of Lochalsh.
Stromeferry saw riots in 1883 when 200 fishermen stormed the railway station to prevent the unloading of fi sh on a Sunday.
Two Lochs Radio, the UK’s smallest station, is based in Gairloch. It is a community station broadcasting to the Gairloch and Lochewe areas.
An island in Loch Maree contains a loch that itself contains an island.
Cromarty’s Bobby Hogg, who died in 2012, was the last speaker of the North Northern Scots dialect.
Until 1975 the coastal townships of Applecross could only be reached on foot or by sea.
On 4 January 1963, 19 people in Dingwall turned up at a gig by a four-piece band from Liverpool, while a crowd of 1,200 watched a local band down the road. They missed The Beatles.
Duncraig Castle in Plockton was built in 1866 by Sir Alexander Matheson, who made his fortune trading opium in China.
Ullapool was founded as a port in 1788 by the British Fisheries Society, and was designed by Thomas Telford.
