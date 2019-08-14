Ten fascinating facts about… Moray
The Moray Firth is a Scottish coastline that has to be seen to be fully appreciated.
For some, it might be ‘the straight bit of the coast between Aberdeen and Inverness’, but there’s far more to it than that.
Here’s 10 fascinating facts about the Moray area.
The oldest part of Buckie is Rathven. There was a church here in 1200, as well as a leper hospital.
Buckie is made up of a cluster of fishing villages, including Nether Buckie, Easter Buckie, Yardie, Ianstown, Gordonsburgh and Portessie.
The land around Buckie is very fertile, and during the 19th century every inch of it was used to grow kale and other subsistence crops.
The name Moray derives from the Gaelic word moireibh, meaning ‘sea settlement’.
Residents of Moray are called Moravians.
The real MacBeth was King of Moray, 1040-57 and, unlike in Shakespeare, enjoyed a successful and popular reign.
Walkers Shortbread is made in Aberlour. The largest biscuit maker in the UK, it is responsible for 60% of Scotland’s shortbread exports.
Cullen Skink, a soup of smoked haddock, potato and onion, comes from the Moray village of Cullen. ‘Skink’ is from the Gaelic for ‘essence’.
With over 50 distilleries, Moray produces almost half of Scotland’s whisky.
The Moray town of Keith is home to the world’s only kiltmaking school.
- Click HERE to read 10 fascinating facts about Ardnamurchan
- Click HERE to read 10 fascinating facts about Argyll
- Click HERE to read 10 fascinating facts about Ayrshire
- Click HERE to read 10 fascinating facts about Blair Atholl
- Click HERE to read 10 fascinating facts about Callander
- Click HERE to read 10 fascinating facts about Dunoon and Dunblane
- Click HERE to read 10 fascinating facts about Dumfries and Galloway
- Click HERE to read 10 fascinating facts about Dundee and Angus
- Click HERE to read 10 fascinating facts about East Lothian
- Click HERE to read 10 fascinating facts about Edinburgh
- Click HERE to read 10 fascinating facts about Falkirk
- Click HERE to read 10 fascinating facts about Fife
- Click HERE to read 10 fascinating facts about Lanarkshire
- Click here to read 10 fascinating facts about Lochaber
- Click HERE to read 10 fascinating facts about Loch Lomond and the Trossachs
- Click HERE to read 10 fascinating facts about Mid Argyll
- Click HERE to read 10 fascinating facts about Orkney
- Click HERE to read 10 fascinating facts about Perth.
- Click HERE to read 10 fascinating facts about Perthshire
- Click HERE to read 10 fascinating facts about Royal Deeside
- Click HERE to read 10 fascinating facts about Skye
- Click HERE to read 10 fascinating facts about Speyside
- Click HERE to read 10 fascinating facts about The Borders
- Click HERE to read 10 fascinating facts about The Isle of Bute
- Click HERE to read 10 fascinating facts about The Outer Hebrides
- Click HERE to read 10 fascinating facts about West Lothian