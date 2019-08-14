Ten fascinating facts about… Moray

The Moray Firth is a Scottish coastline that has to be seen to be fully appreciated.

For some, it might be ‘the straight bit of the coast between Aberdeen and Inverness’, but there’s far more to it than that.

Here’s 10 fascinating facts about the Moray area.

The oldest part of Buckie is Rathven. There was a church here in 1200, as well as a leper hospital.

Buckie is made up of a cluster of fishing villages, including Nether Buckie, Easter Buckie, Yardie, Ianstown, Gordonsburgh and Portessie.

The land around Buckie is very fertile, and during the 19th century every inch of it was used to grow kale and other subsistence crops.

The name Moray derives from the Gaelic word moireibh, meaning ‘sea settlement’.

Residents of Moray are called Moravians.

The real MacBeth was King of Moray, 1040-57 and, unlike in Shakespeare, enjoyed a successful and popular reign.

Walkers Shortbread is made in Aberlour. The largest biscuit maker in the UK, it is responsible for 60% of Scotland’s shortbread exports.

Cullen Skink, a soup of smoked haddock, potato and onion, comes from the Moray village of Cullen. ‘Skink’ is from the Gaelic for ‘essence’.

With over 50 distilleries, Moray produces almost half of Scotland’s whisky.

The Moray town of Keith is home to the world’s only kiltmaking school.