Ten fascinating facts about…. Largs
If you think of Largs in North Ayrshire, the chances are that you’ll associate it with ice cream.
Nardini’s is a must-visit if you’re in the area, but there’s far more to Largs than its fantastic food!
Here we round up 10 fascinating facts.
An annual festival marks Largs’ historic links with the Vikings. The celebrations include large-scale battle re-enactments.
Largs was the site of a battle between Norway and Scotland in 1263.
The town started as a centre for handloom weaving and fishing, before becoming a popular seaside resort.
It has strong connections with Brisbane. Sir Thomas Brisbane, after whom the Australian city is named, lived and died in Largs.
The Royal National Mod was held here in 1956, 1965 and 2002.
Three Largs women were made to confess to being witches in 1650 at the Auld Kirk.
Actor and comedian John Sessions was born in Largs in 1953.
In 2011 Chris and Colin Weir of Largs won £161m, the biggest EuroMillions prize in the UK to date.
Knock Castle, to the north of Largs, was designed by Thomas Rochead, designer of the Wallace Monument in Stirling.
A parish church in Fairlie, near Largs, has a weather vane shaped like a yacht. It was commissioned as a memorial by the family of local yacht designer William Fife.
