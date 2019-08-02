10 fascinating facts about… Loch Lomond & Trossachs

Travel west of Glasgow, and you’ll come to beautiful Loch Lomond.

There’s so much to see and do in and around the area, with a great shopping centre, beautiful scenery and fabulous villages which are worth a visit.

Here’s 10 fascinating facts about the Loch Lomond area…

According to legend the Lake of Menteith is not called a loch to shame Baron John Menteith for his betrayal of William Wallace to the English.

In Herge’s Adventures of Tintin, Captain Haddock’s favourite drink is Loch Lomond whisky.

Fraoch Eilean, an island on Loch Lomond, is said to have been used as a prison for nagging wives and undesirables.

Ben Lomond is one of the most popular of Scotland’s Munros, with around 30,000 people a year making it to the summit.

The popular song The Bonnie Banks o’ Loch Lomond was first published around 1841. The original author is unknown.

The village of Luss was the setting for sadly missed Scottish soap opera Take the High Road, in which Loch Lomond was called Loch Darroch.

The Duntreath Standing Stones align with a notch in the Campsie Hills close to where the sun rises at the equinox.

There is an ancient saying that Loch Lomond has ‘a wave without a wind, a fish without a fin and a floating island’.

A giant monster attacks New York in the 1953 US film The Beast from 20,000 Fathoms, and a character mentions ‘The Loch Lomond Monster’. Years later, as Loch Ness monster mania struck, the crew on the footplate of a steam train claimed to see a large creature swimming in the waters of Loch Lomond.

Loch Long was the site of a Royal Navy torpedo testing range from 1912-1986. However, in the 1950s, one went off-course, bumping into a steamer, while another left the water, carried on up the a beach, over a lawn and through the French windows of a hotel.