In the heart of Scotland lies historic Stirling.

It is home to two of the country’s best known landmarks, with Stirling Castle located on on a craggy volcanic rock, while on the Abbey Craig outcrop, the National Wallace Monument stands.

Marking its 150th birthday this year, it overlooks the site of the 1297 Battle of Stirling Bridge, where William Wallace defeated the English.

Here’s 10 fascinating facts about Stirling.

The world’s oldest football was found behind an oak panel in Stirling Castle. It has been dated to around 1540.

The Wallace Monument is 67m tall and has a total of 246 steps.

Legendary Scottish folk hero Rob Roy was born in Glengyle in Stirlingshire. There is a Rob Roy visitor centre in Callander.

Scotland’s only safari park is on Stirlingshire’s Blair Drummond Estate.

When Edward I invaded Scotland from England, he found Stirling Castle abandoned. The English occupied it until it was taken by the Scots after the Battle of Stirling Bridge. The ownership of Stirling Castle switched several times between the English and Scots during the Scottish Wars of Independence.

Two of Scotland’s most famous victories took place in the county: the Battles of Stirling Bridge (1297) and Bannockburn (1314).

The Lake of Menteith is the only body of fresh water called a ‘lake’ in Scotland.

The first record of attempted flight took place at Stirling Castle. John Damian flung himself off the battlements in 1507, wearing a pair of feathered wings. He landed in a dung heap, breaking his thigh.

In 1892, the Campsie hills were the first in Scotland to be used for skiing.

Stirling Castle has been used to represent the exterior of Colditz Castle on TV.