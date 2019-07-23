10 fascinating facts about… West Lothian

Located just outside of Edinburgh, West Lothian is a fascinating place to visit.

With a host of historical sites, as well newer attractions, there’s so much to see and do.

But how many of these facts did you know?

Until 1921 West Lothian was called Linlithgow-shire.

West Lothian’s largest town, Livingston, is named after 12th century Flemish entrepreneur named De Leving.

The world’s first oil boom occurred in West Lothian, which was an important shale oil mining area.

The lands and castle of Bathgate were part of the dowry paid to Walter Stewart on his marriage to Robert the Bruce’s daughter, Marjorie.

Whitburn was once the site of a Levi Strauss & Co manufacturing plant, producing up to four million pairs of jeans a year.

Linlithgow Palace was the birthplace of James V and Mary, Queen of Scots.

Singer Susan Boyle is Blackburn’s most famous native.

The Union Canal passes through Winchburgh, Broxburn and Linlithgow as it runs from Falkirk to Edinburgh.

Mid Calder was the centre of several cattle droving routes. In 1840 around 150,000 cattle passed through in the space of three months.

In 1314, after Bannockburn, Sir James Douglas followed Edward II and the remnants of his army to Winchburgh.