10 fascinating facts about… Fife

The Kingdom of Fife has an important role to play in the history of Scotland.

Linking east central Scotland with the north, it is home to so many ancient and important buildings.

Here we present 10 fascinating facts.

Chariots of Fire’s famous opening scene was shot on St Andrews’ West Sands.

Leuchars RAF base is the UK’s oldest airfield still in use today. It opened in 1911 to train the Royal Engineers’ balloon squadron.

According to local legend, when Methil Parish Church was built in 1838, the provost of Leven said, ‘A church in Methil? A gallows would be more useful!’

Dunfermline was Scotland’s capital between the 11th and 15th centuries.

Fife’s Anstruther Fish Bar won the UK’s Best Fish and Chips shop in 2008–09.

Billionaire industrialist Andrew Carnegie was born in Dunfermline.

Once called ‘Fib’, the Ancient Kingdom of Fife was one of seven great Pictish kingdoms.

In 1968 Glenrothes was the first place in the UK to hire a town artist to contribute to its architecture and landscaping.

Britain’s oldest tennis court is at Falkland Palace. A rare jeu quarré, it was built in 1539 for James V.

Johnny Cash had family ties to the Fife village of Strathmiglo, which inspired the singer to film a TV special at Falkland Palace.