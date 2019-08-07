Head to highland Perthshire, and you have to stop off in Blair Atholl.

It’s teeming with history, and there are incredible views to be found.

Here, we present 10 fascinating facts about Blair Atholl.

Between Blair Atholl and the nearby town of Braemar there are 15 Munros.

Blair Castle is the seat of the Dukes of Atholl. However, the current Duke lives in South Africa.

The Duke of Atholl is the head of the Clan Murray, which was created by Queen Anne in 1703.

Africa’s longest golf course is named after the Scottish town of Blair Atholl.

Every two years Blair Castle holds a Jamborette, Scotland’s premier international Scouting event.

Blair Atholl is home to Britain’s only private army, the Atholl Highlanders.

On a visit in 1844, Queen Victoria was so captivated by the 200 Athollmen who formed the royal bodyguard that she presented them with regimental colours.

Top racehorse and 1864 Derby winner Blair Athol was named after the town.

At the recent Highland Games, 23-year-old Lorne Colthart swung the historic hammer so hard it broke for the first time ever. The hammer, made in 1825, had to be taped up for the games to continue.

The UK’s only static bridge bungee is at Killiecrankie.

At 62.7m, a Grand Fir in the grounds of Blair Castle is the second tallest tree in Britain.