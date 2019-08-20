The Isle of Mull is the second-largest island of the Inner Hebrides and lies off the west coast of Scotland.

It’s known all over the UK thanks to children’s TV series Balamory, but there’s far more to it than just that.

Here’s 10 fascinating facts about Mull.

Local folklore says a 1558 spell cast by Mull witch Doideag caused the explosion that sank a member of the Spanish Armada in Tobermory harbour.

Duart Castle was part of the dowry when Mary Macdonald married Lachlan Lubanach in 1350 after he kidnapped her father until he agreed to the marriage.

Mull is home to white-tailed eagles Skye and Frisa, made famous by Springwatch. They are internet stars followed by 300 people on Twitter.

St Columba landed on Iona in 563 after being exiled from Ireland. He built a monastery there for evangelising to the Picts.

Tobermory was built in 1788 as a planned settlement by the British Fisheries Society.

In Gaelic, Tobermory means ‘Mary’s well’ and refers to a well dedicated to the Virgin Mary.

Residents of Mull are also known as Mullochs.

Entrapment, Highlander: End Game and some of Harry Potter were filmed on Mull.

The Mull Theatre is the smallest professional theatre in the world.

The critically-acclaimed Scottish band Mull Historical Society took its name from a genealogical society on the island.