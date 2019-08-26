10 fascinating facts about the Hebrides
A science fiction classic, trees, seaweed and mummies – a seemingly diverse list of things, but they all have one thing in common.
They are all linked to Scotland’s Hebrides.
Here’s 10 fascinating facts about the islands.
Some of the scenes from the film 2001: A Space Odyssey were filmed on the Isle of Harris.
Every year around 9,000 grey seal pups are born on the Monach Isles, the largest breeding colony in Europe.
Flora MacDonald, who helped Bonnie Prince Charlie, was born on South Uist in 1722.
An army base was established on Benbecula in 1958 and is now run by former defence agency QinetiQ.
Many of the trees on Lewis were destroyed by the scorched earth policy of Viking warrior Magnus III.
The seaweed industry is one of the main employers on the Uists.
About 70% of people on Uist speak Gaelic, making it one of the last Gaelic-speaking strongholds in Scotland.
South Uist is the only place in Britain where prehistoric mummies have been found.
North Uist is the site of the earliest crannog in Scotland, dating back to around 3200BC.
TV presenter Ben Fogle first found fame in 2000 when he took part in Castaway, a reality show filmed on the uninhabited island of Taransay.
- Click HERE to read 10 fascinating facts about Ardnamurchan
- Click HERE to read 10 fascinating facts about Argyll
- Click HERE to read 10 fascinating facts about Arran
- Click HERE to read 10 fascinating facts about Ayrshire
- Click HERE to read 10 fascinating facts about Blair Atholl
- Click HERE to read 10 fascinating facts about Callander
- Click HERE to read 10 fascinating facts about Dunoon and Dunblane
- Click HERE to read 10 fascinating facts about Dumfries and Galloway
- Click HERE to read 10 fascinating facts about Dundee and Angus
- Click HERE to read 10 fascinating facts about East Lothian
- Click HERE to read 10 fascinating facts about Edinburgh
- Click HERE to read 10 fascinating facts about Falkirk
- Click HERE to read 10 fascinating facts about Fife
- Click HERE to read 10 fascinating facts about Glasgow
- Click HERE to read 10 fascinating facts about Inverness
- Click HERE to read 10 fascinating facts about Lanarkshire
- Click HERE to read 10 fascinating facts about Largs
- Click HERE to read 10 fascinating facts about Lochaber
- Click HERE to read 10 fascinating facts about Loch Lomond and the Trossachs
- Click HERE to read 10 fascinating facts about Mid Argyll
- Click HERE to read 10 fascinating facts about Moray
- Click HERE to read 10 fascinating facts about Mull
- Click HERE to read 10 fascinating facts about Orkney
- Click HERE to read 10 fascinating facts about Perth.
- Click HERE to read 10 fascinating facts about Perthshire
- Click HERE to read 10 fascinating facts about Royal Deeside
- Click HERE to read 10 fascinating facts about Skye
- Click HERE to read 10 fascinating facts about Speyside
- Click HERE to read 10 fascinating facts about The Borders
- Click HERE to read 10 fascinating facts about The Isle of Bute
- Click HERE to read 10 fascinating facts about The Outer Hebrides
- Click HERE to read 10 fascinating facts about West Lothian