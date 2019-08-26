10 fascinating facts about the Hebrides

A science fiction classic, trees, seaweed and mummies – a seemingly diverse list of things, but they all have one thing in common.

They are all linked to Scotland’s Hebrides.

Here’s 10 fascinating facts about the islands.

Some of the scenes from the film 2001: A Space Odyssey were filmed on the Isle of Harris.

Every year around 9,000 grey seal pups are born on the Monach Isles, the largest breeding colony in Europe.

Flora MacDonald, who helped Bonnie Prince Charlie, was born on South Uist in 1722.

An army base was established on Benbecula in 1958 and is now run by former defence agency QinetiQ.

Many of the trees on Lewis were destroyed by the scorched earth policy of Viking warrior Magnus III.

The seaweed industry is one of the main employers on the Uists.

About 70% of people on Uist speak Gaelic, making it one of the last Gaelic-speaking strongholds in Scotland.

South Uist is the only place in Britain where prehistoric mummies have been found.

North Uist is the site of the earliest crannog in Scotland, dating back to around 3200BC.

TV presenter Ben Fogle first found fame in 2000 when he took part in Castaway, a reality show filmed on the uninhabited island of Taransay.