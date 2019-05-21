Doune Castle renamed in Game of Thrones takeover

Following the most anticipated finale in television history, four regions across the nation have been transformed into the World of Westeros from Game of Thrones.

It marks the digital download release of Game of Thrones: The Final Season.

In this Kingdom-wide takeover, Doune Castle in Stirlingshire, Blackpool, Essex, and London’s Covent Garden have all pledged their allegiance to the legacy of the show by unveiling signs with their new names, encouraging members of the public to find them.

Thrones-fever has been ever present throughout the UK since the show’s opening episode in 2011. People up and down the country now have the opportunity to relive and celebrate the fictional locations we have all grown to know and love with the following signs being unveiled:

Covent Garden – formerly known as Covent Garden, London

Castle Black-pool – formerly known as Blackpool

Essos – formerly known as Essex

Winterfell – formerly known as Doune Castle, Stirlingshire, Scotland

development and enterprise at Historic Environment Scotland, said: ‘We are delighted to be involved with the Game of Thrones takeover. Doune Castle was featured as the location for Winterfell in the pilot episode so it’s fantastic to be chosen as the much-loved Westeros location now that the TV series is coming to an end.

‘We hope fans of Game of Thrones across the country will visit Doune Castle and enjoy walking in the footsteps of Jon Snow and the Starks!’

The signs will be available to visit for a limited time only to mark the Digital Download release of the Final Season. Fans around the UK are challenged to find the signs and encouraged to post a selfie, tagging @HBO_UK (Twitter) / @HBOUK (Instagram) with the hashtag #GoTTakeover.

Game of Thrones: The Final Season is on digital download now and will be available for the suggested pricing of £12.99 (SD) and £16.99 (HD) through several retailers including Prime Video, iTunes, Sky Store, BT TV Store, Google Play.