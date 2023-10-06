Woodmill Game: Peppercorn game breast
Peppercorn game breast (Serves 4)
- Game bird breasts (4 mallard/pheasant or 6 partridge/pigeon)
- 4 shallots, finely chopped
- 100ml chicken stock
- 1 tbsp cracked black peppercorns
- 1 tbsp green peppercorns
- 75ml brandy
- 50ml double cream
- Salt
- 50g unsalted butter
- Rub the breasts with salt and let them sit for a few minutes while a sauté pan heats with 25g butter. When the butter is hot lay the breasts in the pan and sear until golden on the outside. When they are done, put the breasts on a board to rest. Woodmill Tip - When you sear the breasts, make sure they are still slightly pink on the inside.
- While the meat is resting, it's time to make the sauce. Make sure there is not too much fat in the pan (when cooking with duck breasts you may need to remove some). Add the shallots and cook for about 2 minutes, or until they start to take on a golden brown colour.
- Turn the heat down a notch and add the stock and the peppercorns and bring to the boil. Simmer until the sauce has reduced by half
- Add the brandy, turn up the heat to medium-high and allow to bubble so the sauce thickens. It's ready when dragging a wooden spoon through the pan leaves a trail. This might take 3-4 minutes.
- Turn off the heat and stir in the cream and then add the remaining 25g butter. Stir well to prevent it from separating.
- Serve the peppercorn game breast on a hot plate alongside seasonal Scottish veggies and cranberry sauce. Woodmill Tip - We recommend: Buttery steamed spinach with roast porcini mushrooms and game chips (thin slices of potato coated in oil and baked in the oven until crisp).
Recipe © Woodmill Game | https://woodmillgame.co.uk/
Fancy something light? Introduce game to your weekly diet with a Woodmill take on a classic. Their Peppercorn Game Breast recipe is a mouth-watering alternative to chicken and a tasty way to warm up your winter evenings.
We speak with Steven Wade of Woodmill Game who is passionate about sharing the unique flavours of the wild in the most sustainable way possible.
