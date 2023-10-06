Explore Scottish Field’s November Issue

Your copy of Scottish Field’s October magazine is out now to buy, both in shops and online, with the very best lifestyle features, news, interiors, properties, antiques, motoring, gardens, wildlife, field sports, whisky, and more.

This month’s magazine is one of the most eclectic we’ve produced in a while, and as a result it’s been hugely enjoyable to work on.

Editor Richard Bath said: ‘We start with a piece on the great Gaelic poet Sorley MacLean and a photographic essay that focuses on the community cohesion that ensues from the Kessock Bridge swim.

‘We’ve got art content galore, whether it’s the natural majesty of the West Coast scenes painted by Frances Macdonald or the tragic yet curiously uplifting tale of Christina Findlay.

‘We’re a magazine with our roots in the outdoors, so enjoy our piece on cooking game and Scotland’s first hop farmer.’

We speak with Steven Wade of Woodmill Game who is passionate about sharing the unique flavours of the wild in the most sustainable way possible. You can try his family recipes here.

Taking part in an Inverness tradition that dates all the way back to 1946, hundreds of brave souls took to the water in The Kessock Ferry Swim, and Paul Campbell was there to capture it.

Despite being born and bred on the West Coast, rom-com author Jenny Colgan moved into a castellated pile on the Fife coast overlooking the Forth and couldn’t be happier.

And this month, Jean Findlay celebrates the short life of her artist sister Christina Findlay, who was a prolific, skilled painter and illustrator.

