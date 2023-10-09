Woodmill Game: Loaded venison burger
Loaded venison burger (Serves 4)
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 2 tbsp butter
- 2 large white onions
- Pinch of Salt (to taste)
- 1 tbsp Brown sugar
- 2 avocados, mashed
- 2 tbsp fresh coriander, chopped
- 2 tbsp white onion, diced
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Juice of 1-2 limes
- 4 venison burgers
- 150g goat’s cheese of choice
- 115g mature Scottish cheddar
- Butter
- Fresh rocket
- Fresh cherry tomatoes
- 4 rashers of bacon
- ½ cup mayonnaise
- 2 tsp Dijon mustard
- 2 tbsp sour cream
- Melt the oil and the butter in a skillet at a low heat. Add the onions and salt, cover for 25-30 minutes until golden, stirring every few minutes. Stir in the brown sugar and cook for further 10 minutes.
- While browning the onions, mix all the guacamole together the avocados, coriander, white onion, and lime juice. Make the Dijon mayonnaise by combining the mayonnaise, Dijon mustard and sour cream. Woodmill Tip - For an extra kick, dice and seed ¼ Jalapeño and add to your guacamole, or slice and place on top of the burger once cooked for a delicious crunch.
- Once the onions have been set aside, use this pan to cook the venison burgers alongside the bacon. Cook for no more than 3 minutes each side until beautifully brown. Just before taking the burgers off the heat, top with a small wedge of goat’s cheese and a slice of mature cheddar and let melt over the meat. Remove bacon once cooked to your liking.
- To serve the burgers, spread a thick layer of guacamole on the bun, place the cheesey burger on top and heap on the caramelised onions, fresh rocket and bacon and add some Dijon mayonnaise to taste.
- Serve with cherry tomatoes salted and coated in a drizzle of olive oil.
Recipe © Woodmill Game | https://woodmillgame.co.uk/
We speak with Steven Wade of Woodmill Game who is passionate about sharing the unique flavours of the wild in the most sustainable way possible.
Upgrade your BBQ recipes this season and try our juicy Loaded Venison Burger. Stuffed with Goats Cheese and topped with Guacamole and Caramelised Onions, this explosion-of-flavours recipe can be used with any of our BBQ Meats but pairs especially well with our Venison Burgers.
