Woodmill Game: Red wine and rosemary steak

Red wine and rosemary steak (Serves 4)
- 800g venison tenderloin
- 2 cups red wine
- 1.5 cups olive oil
- 2 tbsp lemon juice
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 8 medium garlic cloves, minced
- 1 large onion, diced
- 5 sprigs fresh rosemary
- 300g green beans
- 450g Jerusalem artichokes, scrubbed and roughly chopped
- 3 medium garlic cloves, finely diced
- 2 tsp olive oil
- 2 tbsp butter
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Combine the red wine, olive oil, lemon juice, garlic cloves, onion, and rosemary in a large dish, add the meat, and cover. (Make sure the dish is deep enough to allow the meat to be covered by the marinade). Leave in the fridge to marinate for 3-4 Woodmill Tip - Or leave the loin to marinade overnight – the longer, the more flavour the meat will absorb.
- Once the loin is ready to cook, heat a skillet with some oil until the pan is hot. Sear the loin (no more than 3 minutes each side), until caramelised, and put them aside to rest.
- While the meat is resting, prepare a pot of water with a pinch of salt and bring to the boil. Add Jerusalem artichokes and par-boil for 4 minutes. Remove the Jerusalem artichokes and set to dry a little on kitchen paper. Meanwhile, blanch the green beans in boiling water for 1-2 minutes. Woodmill Tip - use the water from the Jerusalem artichokes to bring an earthy flavour to the beans.
- Heat a frying pan with olive oil, salt and pepper, and add the artichokes, once hot. Add garlic and green beans after 3 minutes, and finally the butter. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
- Slice the loin to preference, serve and enjoy.
Recipe © Woodmill Game | https://woodmillgame.co.uk/
We speak with Steven Wade of Woodmill Game who is passionate about sharing the unique flavours of the wild in the most sustainable way possible.
Their new autumn-inspired recipe is just waiting to be tasted. Served with seasonal local roots and greens, our juicy red deer tenderloin steaks are ready to go.
You can try more of his family recipes here and read the full interview in the November issue of Scottish Field – out now!