Woodmill Game: Light wood pigeon with ginger and sesame glaze
Light wood pigeon with ginger and sesame glaze (Serves 4)
- 8 Wood pigeon breasts
- 60g green onions, chopped thinly
- 3 tbsp dark brown sugar
- 2½ tbsp soy sauce
- 1tbsp dark sesame oil
- 3 garlic cloves, crushed
- 2 tsp toasted sesame seeds
- 1 tsp grated fresh ginger
- 1 tsp ground chilli paste
- 1 tsp Butter and olive oil for cooking
- Whisk together all the ingredients (except for the pigeon breasts) in a bowl.
- Once combined, pour out half of the mixture into a large bowl with the pigeon breasts and toss to ensure they are fully coated. Woodmill Tip - Leave the breasts to marinate in the fridge for a couple of hours to bring the flavour all the way through the meat.
- Place butter and oil in a skillet and heat over a low temperature. Add the pigeon breasts and cook for 4 minutes on each side until cooked through. Woodmill Tip - Grill the breasts on the BBQ to add a smokey taste.
- To serve, drizzle the breasts with the remaining mixture and sprinkle with green onions. Serve alongside couscous, rice or summer vegetables.
Recipe © Woodmill Game | https://woodmillgame.co.uk/
Red meat too heavy? Try something lighter with this juicy game bird recipe; for inside or out on the BBQ, this recipe is quick, easy and very tasty.
We speak with Steven Wade of Woodmill Game who is passionate about sharing the unique flavours of the wild in the most sustainable way possible.
You can try more of his family recipes here and read the full interview in the November issue of Scottish Field – out now!