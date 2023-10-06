Woodmill Game: Game Sausage Cassoulet
Game Sausage Cassoulet (Serves 3)
Ingredients Instructions
- 1 x pack Woodmill Game sausages
- 1 x diced red onion
- 400g chopped tomatoes
- 400g tinned butterbeans
- 100g porcini mushrooms
- 10g chopped fresh parsley
- Put the uncooked sausages into a casserole dish.
- In a separate pan, fry the onions until soft and then add the mushrooms before pouring in the tomatoes and beans and bring to a simmer.
- Pour the mixture over the sausages, cover with a lid and bake in the oven at 200°C for 20 minutes. A dash of sherry will pep things up.
- Take off lid and bake for a further 10 mins.
- Garnish with parsley and serve with some crunchy greens.
Recipe © Woodmill Game | https://woodmillgame.co.uk/
We speak with Steven Wade of Woodmill Game who is passionate about sharing the unique flavours of the wild in the most sustainable way possible.
You can try more of his family recipes here and read the full interview in the November issue of Scottish Field – out now!
Share with