Bonnie & Wild breakfast bonanza offers the perfect start to the weekend

Going out for breakfast is such a treat. You can ditch the mundane cereal or toast you have to endure during the week to save time, and splurge on something a bit more special.

While meals eaten in mall food courts are usually more of a last resort, I was intrigued to be heading along to Bonnie & Wild at St James Quarter in Edinburgh to try out their new breakfast bonanza.

Pop-up kitchen The Breakfast Club has taken over the venue’s events space, joining four other kitchens that all now offer breakfast and brunch options.

The concept kitchen is serving up a full Scottish breakfasts every weekend, alongside the likes of El Perro Negro and Scottish deli Soup & Caboodle, who have brought out new breakfast menus, Stack & Still and Cairngorm Coffee.

There is something for everyone with superfoods and smoothies for the health conscious, quick bites and light pastries, bacon rolls, and of course the full Scottish breakfast.

We decide to start with a delicious fruit smoothie while we marvel at the various options and choose where to begin.

The friendly staff recommend El Perro Negro’s breakfast offering and being a huge fan of their award winning burgers it’s a no-brainer.

The menu, much like their burger one, is compact. There are three sausage and egg muffins to choose from – one with black pudding, hash brown, cheese and chive, another with white pudding, hash brown cheese and chive and one with just hash brown, cheese and chive.

I opt for the one with black pudding, the sausage patty is soft and not too fatty, while the black pudding is peppery and well cooked.

The egg has a perfectly runny yolk and is seasoned well.

But it’s the heavenly hash browns that are the star of the show. The thinly grated slices of potato are deep fried and golden brown. They’re crispy and fluffy on the outside and incredibly moreish.

I’m craving something sweet afterwards and we decide to share some pancakes from Stack & Still, opting for the Bueno Stack – buttermilk pancakes topped with Nutella, mascarpone, a Kinder Bueno and lashing of chocolate sauce.

It’s incredibly indulgent, and while you might need a lie down after enjoying it, it’s a delicious treat and a dreamy start to a lazy Sunday.

If you’re looking for the perfect upgrade to the weekday cereal, Bonnie & Wild’s breakfast offering hits the spot with something for everyone.

The Breakfast Club at Bonnie & Wild is open every weekend from 08.30am-11.30am.

