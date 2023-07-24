Nearly half of visitors at Loch Ness Centre convinced of monster’s existence

Nearly half of visitors leave Loch Ness Centre convinced of monster’s existence, it has been revealed.

Located at the old Drumnadrochit Hotel, the newly reopened centre is preparing to welcome record numbers of visitors this year, 90 years after the monster was first spotted.

The centre features seven stories that delve deeper into the history of the tale of Nessie, as well as a room dedicated to the search for scientific evidence.

The experience features real artefacts, scientific debates and more than 1,000 eyewitness accounts and recorded sightings.

At the end of the tour, visitors are invited to the Debate Room to form their own judgements about the credibility of the story.

With 46% of votes – totalling an incredible 14, 610 – proclaiming that they do, in fact, ‘see Nessie’, the centre seems to have created a compelling case for the monster.

Visitors will also have the chance to get out on the water and explore the depths of the world-famous loch with Deepscan Captain, Alistair Matheson, the Skipper for the Loch Ness Project.

Guests can book a trip on board the vessel, named after the famous expedition carried out on the Loch in 1987.

‘The Nessie phenomenon has lived in hearts and minds all over the world for almost a century,’ said Juliana Delaney, CEO of Continuum Attractions.

‘As the guardians of this unique story, we’ve invested in creating an unforgettable experience for visitors young and old, Scottish and from further afield, sceptic and believer.

‘There’s something for everyone to learn, discover and explore at the centre this summer, and with over 1.6 million tourists to the region annually, we’re excited to bring a new and refreshed attraction to visitors to Loch Ness.’

