Caledonian Sleeper donates profits from anniversary whisky to charity

Caledonian Sleeper has donated profits from the sale of its limited-edition anniversary whisky to support vulnerable young people using Glasgow’s rail network.

Charity Railway Children, which provides vital support to children and young people found at risk on the UK rail network, welcomed a £5,000 donation from Caledonian Sleeper.

The donation will be used to fund the charity’s new Glasgow based project, which brings together the rail industry and British Transport Police to support vulnerable young people in the area who are finding sanctuary on the rail network or risk being exploited when they use it.

In April, Caledonian Sleeper launched a limited-edition single cask single malt whisky to celebrate 150 years of Scotland to London sleeper services and committed to donate the profits from the sale of its 70cl bottles to Railway Children.

Launched in partnership with Annandale Distillery, which is one of the oldest operating distilleries in Scotland, the eight-year-old unpeated malt, bottled at 50% ABV, was matured in an American oak ex-bourbon cask and hand-selected at the distillery by the Caledonian Sleeper team.

The self-named whisky – Caledonian Sleeper – was produced as an homage to the first-ever sleeper service, which ran from Glasgow to London King’s Cross via Edinburgh on 2nd April 1873.

With only 200 in existence, the individually numbered bottles sold out in under a month, raising a total of £5,000 for the charity.

‘It’s so important that the vulnerable children and young people using our railway network get the care and support they need,’ Kathryn Darbandi, managing director for Caledonian Sleeper, said.

‘As a proud member of the rail industry, this cause is close to our hearts, and we hope our donation today helps make a difference in Glasgow.

‘Glasgow Central Station is one of the main transport hubs we service and so, it felt only right that our donation should go towards funding Railway Children’s vital new project in the city.’

Railway Children supports at risk children and young people who could be using the UK railway network for various reasons, such as running away from home or care, meeting up with someone who might be planning to cause them harm or being exploited in County Lines drug running activity.

In addition to the donation made to Railway Children today, Caledonian Sleeper will also donate one of the 200 limited edition 70cl whisky bottles to the Scottish loneliness and animal charity Give a Dog a Bone, to be auctioned later in the year as part of fundraising efforts.

