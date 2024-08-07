Review: Skua pop-up

The team behind one of Stockbridge’s hottest bars, Skua, is host a street food pop-up, Coop on Potterrow in Fettle Cafe. Richard Bath popped in to try it out.

Whether you’re a ten-minute walk away at The Pleasance or the a couple of hundred yards away at the main Fringe hub at the university on Bristo Square and George Square, this relaxed pop-up is well worth trying.

The smoked lobster roll (£18) and fried chicken (£12) are both decent enough, but the real star of the show is the flatbreads.

Ready in seconds and with three options – the vegetarian za’atar and squash (£10) and nablusi cheese and parsley (£12), and the Free Co lamb and harissa (£15) – these are incredibly tasty and if you just want something to keep the hunger at bay, can be shared.

I also loved the Newbarns table beer (£7 per pint), a Pilsner-style beer that skipped down beautifully on a rare warm evening.

Read more Fringe Reviews here.

Subscribe to read the latest issue of Scottish Field.