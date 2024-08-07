Renowned Scottish Interior designer John Amabile to open new showroom in Aberdeen

Sponsored Content |

Leading Scottish based Bathroom Specialist and Plumbers Merchant William Wilson has invested more than £120,000.00 in their new bathroom showroom at Hareness Road Aberdeen.

Scottish born and designer kilt wearing Interior Designer John Amabile will make a personal appearance at the Aberdeen showroom on 12 September.

John has over 40 years of experience in all areas of Interior Design.

His television work includes ITV’s Better Homes and 60 Minute makeover. He is the master at giving Interiors the OH WOW! factor as well a running his own company and team, creating spectacular interiors for homes all around the UK and Europe.

His mastery of getting visual value for budgets as well as enabling the avoidance of expensive mistakes can be invaluable. John’s designs have been a talking point for decades and stand the test of time!

As well as choosing William Wilson for his own new En-Suite project, John will be on hand to meet and greet customers at their new Aberdeen showroom, sharing in the wide range of quality products from the UK and Europe.