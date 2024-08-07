Fringe Review: Sex, Camp, Rock ‘N Roll

Ailsa Bath on this musical cabaret fantasy that explores sexuality and sex work.

★★★

With star of the show Ryan Patrick Welsh dressed in sheer, glittery assless chaps and not much else, and flanked by two backing performers with an anatomically blunt moniker, this cabaret is not for the bashful.

Sex Camp and Rock n Roll started as a vibrant, intimate, outrageous spectacle but couldn’t sustain the pace and by the end of the show the performance had lost its lustre.

The live band and backing singer Sharon Shao brought an undeniable musical talent to the table but sadly we heard little from her throughout the performance.

Between moments of glamour and sass, Welsh boldly shares their experience of being a sex worker for eight years and the toll this has had on their relationships with themself and others.

Welsh’s vulnerable confessions are punctuated by fun and lively performances. However, towards the second half of the show, these performances become less frequent, leading to a palpable loss of energy and atmosphere.

Overall, there’s too much monologue and too little fun in a show which provides an intriguing insight into the life of a non-binary sex worker from San Francisco.

theSpace @ Niddry St – Upper Theatre (Thrust)

Aug 7-10, 12-17, 19-24.

Read more Fringe Reviews here.

Subscribe to read the latest issue of Scottish Field.