MasterChef professional to present a nine-course menu

A former MasterChef: The Professionals contestant is serving up a treat this weekend with an exclusive nine-course menu.

Theodore Chana, who competed on the show in 2016, will provide the culinary delights with Neil Ramsay, on Saturday, 4 August, which will also feature a gin masterclass from McQueens Distillery.

The event is running at the Venachar Lochside, in Stirlingshire.

It begins with canapes, with Beetroot and McQueen’s Gin Cured Halibut, Butternut Squash and Golden Cross Goats Cheese Bon Bon, and Strawberry and Chive Relish on Parmesan Sablé. This will be followed by a Chanterelle Sip, with Chive Oil and Tarragon, then Venison Carpaccio, with Black Truffle vinaigrette, Candied Walnuts, Fennel and Roquette Salad.

A Scottish Seared Rainbow Trout follows, accompanied by Lemon Pepper Mussels, Nori Crumb, Pickled Rhubarb, Saffron Potato Pearls and Sauce Choron. Next is a chicken and pistachio terrine, with Baby Leeks, Charred Heather Honey Brioche and Prosciutto Ham.

A beef daube follows, with Celeriac and Potato Dauphinoise, Pancetta Crisp, Smoked Artichoke Purée, Summer Baby Vegetables,

and Bordelaise Veal Jus. This is followed by Panna Cotta, with Basil, Saffron, Vanilla, before a Tonka Bean and Buttermilk Parfait, featuring Blairgowrie Raspberry Sorbet, Candied Puffed Quinoa, Elderflower and McQueen’s Gin Jelly.

This evening of heavenly food concludes with Petit Fours, with Chocolate Orange and Salted Caramel Shortbread, Dark Chocolate, Roasted Hazelnut and Raspberry Truffle, and Pina Colada Macaroon (Coconut, Pineapple and Rum).

Theodore (26), has accumulated over 12 years of worldwide culinary experience. From an early age, he has been influenced by his creative parents who are both artists. Learning from his mother’s innovative home cooking, using only fresh ingredients, and his father’s passion for growing his own produce through his own chilli company.

Theodore has since been inspired to create dishes that strive for taste, texture, colour and sustainability within the local area.

He began his career at 3AA Rosette restaurant Cromlix House Hotel near Dunblane, now owned by Andy Murray.

Since 2008, Theodore has had the opportunity to build on his culinary skills in renowned restaurants across the country such as two Michelin Starred Gidleigh Park Hotel with Michael Caines and Kinloch House Hotel with Steven McCallum. Theodore has also spent time at The Fat Duck by Heston Blumenthal and at Restaurant Andrew Fairlie at the notorious Gleneagles Hotel in Auchterader. Theodore enhanced his knowledge and talents, learning cooking skills that would prove indispensable throughout his career.

Theodore has also travelled further afield to experience different culture and food heritage, from cooking street food in Thailand and travelling around India to working on an organic farm in Western Australia.

Most recently, he has been all over the United Kingdom cooking at various events, featuring in cooking demonstrations with his father Sonny Chana Artist at the Great British Food Festival held at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire. Last month he also starred at Holyrood Palace in Edinburgh cooking for the Queen and her family at The Royal Garden Party.

Since appearing on MasterChef: The Professionals, Theodore has worked with numerous television providers such as Amazon, Channel 4 and ITV.

Tickets for the event cost £60, and to book, call 01877 330011 or email Meghan@Venachar-Lochside.co.uk for details.