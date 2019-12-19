Celebrate Scottish Field’s 12 Days of Christmas

Christmas is coming, and Scottish Field is on hand to help you find the perfect gift for your loved ones.

From December 13 to 24, we are bringing 12 great deals for you and your loved ones to enjoy.

Each day we’ll highlight our fantastic offers, and you can find them all here in the one place.

So go on – it’s the perfect chance to choose a quality gift, for the ones you love.

On the seventh day of Christmas my true love gave to me, the gift of the islands… Loch Gorm House

On the sixth day of Christmas, my true love gave to me, the gift of golf… The Machrie

On the fifth day of Christmas, my true love gave to me, the gift of being onboard… Fingal

On the fourth day of Christmas, my true love gave to me, the gift of whisky… MacLean and Bruce

On the third day of Christmas, my true love gave to me, the gift of luxury… Pierhouse Hotel

On the second day of Christmas, my true love gave to me, the gift of family… Mains of Taymouth

On the first day of Christmas, my true love gave to me, the gift of fine food… The Three Chimneys